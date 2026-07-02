A visit by Wangaratta-based Independent MP for Indi Dr Helen Haines had been another great opportunity to hear from the local politician for Indigo U3A member Ian Threadgold.

“It’s such a complex task, and Helen delivered an informative talk on topics with humour and humility,” he said.

Mr Threadgold said local issues spoken about also applied to the rest of the country.

“Helen pointed out, in some areas she's set the precedent for good change because of her work here in our electorate which is driven by the people,” he said.

“Helen is again connecting with the community today and is strong voice for our Indi electorate.

“She will not please everyone, but as long as we're reasonable with each other, listen to argument, and respect each other, that's the most important thing.”

Dr Haines delivered an informative account of her life as an independent member of parliament representing the Indi electorate and how parliament worked to a cohort of U3A members at their Harper Street premises.

The politician said as a member she created opportunities and spaces to discuss many issues where at times “we can disagree agreeably”.

“I think that’s an art that has been lost in our communities,” she said.

She said an issue faced in today’s digital environment is social media algorithms designed to create conflict and not to bring people together.

Dr Haines said she had seen respectful debates at U3A forums and encouraged U3A members to keep practicing the art as a role model to some younger people.

The politician said many young people’s ideas are now debated in a different public square with social media.

“Our young people really need us to role model and what it looks like to come into a debate with good faith, be prepared, and with the intention of solving a problem, not creating new ones,” she said.

“When we're working with our communities, we want a role model where you can deal with difficult topics but can do it in a way that engages people.”

Dr Haines said her job is to look at the problem to be solved with a new law, and to think about it through the lens of what it means for the people of Indi.

The politician said in doing so, she also questioned law validity, being reasonable and ethical, and would it solve the problem.

Availability of government grants and housing were among topics including examples of some successes.

One is for critical infrastructure for housing with a guaranteed 25 per cent marked for rural and regional Australia from a $2 billion government fund.

“This came from the people of Indi and is a terrific recent achievement,” she said.

Another was a recent win with Prosecco in the finalisation of the EU – Australia Free Trade agreement for wine makers and grape growers from across the King Valley, Alpine Valleys and Rutherglen.

The agreement also preserved the right for Australian producers to use the term Prosecco.

Dr Haines said wine makers and producers had been invited to parliament with King Valley pioneer producer Otto Dai Zotto telling his Prosecco story.

“People in Indi were represented in a way where they could come to parliament and tell their own story, and is powerful,” she said.

Indigo U3A president Judith Doughty said Dr Haines spoke about the complexity of parliament in an easy, accessible way.

“It’s been an opportunity for people to hear from her directly today around what she stands for in terms of representing her electorate,” she said.

Dr Haines' talk raised a variety of interesting questions from U3A members.