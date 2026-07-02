North East Water (NEW) has committed to a “Safety by Design” approach that puts the safety of customers and staff first and takes a clear stand against the misuse of water services in domestic and financial abuse.

The commitment is set out in North East Water’s new Safety by Design Plan, which recognises domestic and financial abuse as a serious community issue and outlines how the organisation will design its systems, processes and services to reduce harm and better support victim-survivors.

NEW managing director, Jo Murdoch, said Safety by Design means anticipating risks and removing them before harm occurs.

“Water is an essential service and it should never be used as a tool for control, coercion or abuse,” Ms Murdoch said.

“This plan commits us to designing our services so they support safety, privacy and choice, especially for customers experiencing domestic and family violence.”

The plan focuses on preventing the misuse of water accounts, improving privacy and digital safeguards, strengthening staff training, and ensuring victim-survivors are supported without being required to provide proof or repeatedly retell their story.

NEW chair, Stephen Brown, said the commitment reflects both legal obligations and community expectations.

“As a public service provider, we have a responsibility to lead,” Mr Brown said.

“This plan sends a clear message that North East Water has zero tolerance for the misuse of our services to cause harm, and that we will continue to learn, improve and work with support agencies to do better.”

The Safety by Design Plan is incorporated into North East Water’s Strategy 2040, Customer Care Fair Practice Plan and digital strategies, and is informed by industry guidance from the Essential Services Commission and water sector partners.

NEW will report regularly to its executive and board on progress, and will continue collaborating with support agencies and the water sector to strengthen safety outcomes.

Customers experiencing domestic or family violence can access confidential assistance through NEW’s customer care team on 1300 361 633 or online at www.newater.com.au/dv.

Bill support is also available at www.newater.com.au/help.

The national counselling helpline provides confidential information, counselling, and support services. Call 1800 737 732 (1800RESPECT).