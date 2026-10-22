VESEP funding boost to Indigo Shire fire brigades

Beechworth Fire Brigade is a recipient of more than a $150,000 of funding from this year’s Volunteer Emergency Services Equipment Program (VESEP) to fund a specialist appliance. The Victorian government announced a record round of the grants earlier this month for projects cutting across CFA, VICSES, Life Saving Victoria and Volunteer Marine Search and Rescue. The government is delivering almost $20 million for vehicles, more than $5 million for facility upgrades and more than $1 million for other operational equipment. Beechworth together with Rutherglen, Stanley, Indigo Valley and Yackandandah fire brigades have shared in a statewide pool of $31 million. In various categories the fire brigade from Beechworth received $150,833, Rutherglen received $76,400, Indigo Valley $33,334, Yackandandah $16,664, and Stanley $3300. Beechworth Fire Brigade captain Travis Nicholson said the grant will mostly fund a Big Fill. The captain said a Big Fill is a specialised vehicle with an oversized pump fitted on a utility body designed for rapid water filling of multiple tankers in a fire situation. “The practicality of the pump allows us to increase the tempo of fireground operators with action to get more water on the fire quickly,” he said. “This is the first one for the fire brigade and the vehicle can travel with the strike team giving us rapid response capabilities.” Captain Nicholson said the brigade had worked on a staged plan for the last four years building a business case and supported by North East Victoria’s CFA District 24. “It will take around 12 to 18 months from now to build, and the CFA organises the contractor for the build in Victoria,” he said. “The cost of the vehicle and pump is $175,000 and the balance of about $25,000 is being funded from community raised funds.” Captain Nicholson said the unit comprises a single cab four-wheel drive vehicle and pump. A further $53 million is being invested by the government to ensure more firefighting aircraft and firefighters are available this summer. A fleet of 60 aircraft including air cranes, black hawks and large air tankers will support firies from the air. Forest Fire Management Victoria will also have more than 600 ultralight firefighting vehicles to support its response – including a surge-pool of more than 100 vehicles providing an increased forest firefighting vehicle fleet ready to respond this summer. A total of 130 forest firefighters are being added in a scale up of an existing 500-strong workforce to place more forest firefighters on the ground as well. Fire Danger Rating signs are also being strengthened to give communities clear, timely warnings when fire danger rises. Minister for Emergency Services Paul Edbrooke said emergency volunteers are there for Victorians when it matters most, and equipment and facilities is being funded to get the job done. Minister for Environment Jaclyn Symes said Victoria’s largest-ever aircraft fleet and more forest firefighters are being delivered so crews are ready for this summer.