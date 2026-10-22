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4000 attend another fabulous success at Rutherglen Ag Show

<p>ALL SMILES: Wangaratta\\u2019s Michael Holmes with his brown leghorn bantam rooster at the Rutherglen Agricultural Show on Saturday. PHOTO: Ann Killeen</p>\\n
<p>ALL SMILES: Wangaratta\\u2019s Michael Holmes with his brown leghorn bantam rooster at the Rutherglen Agricultural Show on Saturday. PHOTO: Ann Killeen</p>\\n

ALL SMILES: Wangaratta’s Michael Holmes with his brown leghorn bantam rooster at the Rutherglen Agricultural Show on Saturday. PHOTO: Ann Killeen

Organisers estimated the Rutherglen Ag Show drew around 4000 visitors on Saturday
October 22, 2026 • 10:16
Updated, October 22, 2026 • 10:16

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