4000 attend another fabulous success at Rutherglen Ag Show

This year’s Rutherglen Agricultural Show had a winning streak for poultry exhibitor Michael Holmes from Wangaratta. Michael’s brown leghorn bantam rooster took out first in its class but was beaten overall by his parent’s cuckoo pekin. “It was a good show all round and a great poultry competition,” he said. Michael said he had been chairman of the poultry section at Melbourne Royal Show and had exhibited at local shows for 52 years since the age of eight. Rutherglen Agricultural Society president Greg Lumby the agriculture show gets bigger and better each year. “It was an amazing day with a massive crowd that I've seen so far,” he said. “It’s hard to know the numbers on the day but we estimated around 4000 visitors coming and going. “A first-time event was the Sincs FMX Motocross Stunt Show as part of entertainment, and a lot of young kids and families were at the show for most of the day. “The dog jump was another big hit again this year with around 300 people watching, over 150 entries had been received in the poultry category and every cage in the shed was full." Greg said among 1500 entries showcased in various categories in the pavilion had included needlework, baking, primary school entries and photography and is part of the enormous support for a traditional ag show. “The pet show was another success, and another first time for around 10 years was the Dodgem cars in the sideshow alley which had also been bigger this year," he said. “People enjoy what we do every year and it’s still a country show. “Free entry also helps and people love a good day." Greg said enormous support from business and sponsorships to help with Northeast Ag Industrial coming on board as a major sponsor this year. The event had been supported by 69 sponsors overall. “This helps us leave it as a free event and out volunteers do a fantastic job,” Mr Lumby said. New this year is a major raffle closing on 28 October to help cover the costs of running the show including entertainment with $8000 worth of prizes. Among a jam-packed program with a huge variety of events and activities on the day included fleece judging, a cattle parade competition, calisthenics display and CFA demonstrations. Others included a woodchopping competition, a great teams challenge and a Scarecrow competition, shearing action and Clydesdale horse carriage rides too. Adults and youngsters had a great chance to have winning entries across a great range of competition categories.