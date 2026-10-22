Community invited to Quercus Beechworth 40-year anniversary celebrations

Quercus Beechworth Neighbourhood House is inviting the community to celebrate its 40th anniversary from 6 to 8 November with a community feast, Op Shop ball and a free family day. Quercus Beechworth board member and volunteer, Maria Kraus, said the neighbourhood house had grown through the ideas, care and effort of local people. “This anniversary is a chance to thank everyone who has been part of that story, reconnect with familiar faces and welcome new ones,” she said. “We want people to come along, discover what Quercus offers today and help shape what comes next.” A former manager of the neighbourhood house Judy Lazarus AM said the 40-year milestone is an amazing time for a neighbourhood house in the North East. Ms Lazarus managed the community organisation for around 10 years from the early 2000s. “It's great the way the community engages with the neighbourhood house with everyone contributing,” she said. “The bookshop is open seven days a week by volunteers.” Ms Lazarus said staff and volunteers including Board members have the community at heart. “Those who have been before me and after me have helped the value of the neighbourhood house, and it's a safe and welcoming place for all members of the community,” she said. A project Ms Lazarus got off the ground was the community bookshop which opened in 2008. The Beechworth Correctional Centre community team helped with the preparation. “They stripped the building, painted and put the shelves in and it took around three months,” Ms Lazarus said. “I also saw the opportunity to have a room used for computers at the back of the Oregon Hall to become a kitchen. “We received funding from Bendigo Bank to build a commercial kitchen and were fortunate to receive donated items when a kitchen was upgraded by TAFE at one of the prisons." With a background in corrective services, Ms Lazarus had been instrumental in getting the Beechworth Correctional Centre on board with the community team helping out. “The reasons were about social justice,” she said. “Some people in a minimum-security prison have the chance to reconnect with the community and helps in crime prevention. “My great belief is there is a place for some people to connect with the community." Quercus Beechworth manager for the last five years Paivi Watson said she never imagined the job could be so fulfilling, rewarding and inspiring. “People who we work with and stories we hear as part of what we do, keeps us humble and forever learning,” she said. Ms Watson said people building networks in the community has become increasingly important in today’s world. “The 40-year celebration is an exciting event with incredible work undertaken by our board of management and working committee,” she said. The Community Feast on 6 November held in the community garden from 5pm opens the weekend with pizza from the garden oven, sides and sweet treats. People will hear stories from those who helped make Quercus over a shared meal with tickets $10 for adults and $5 for children. On Saturday 7 November the Op Shop Ball – an adult only event – at the Quercus Oregon Hall from 7pm brings live music, dancing and a chance to dress up with tickets at $10. The Sunday 8 November the free Family Day at the Quercus Bookshop and Community Garden from 11am to 2pm has storytelling in the Bookshop and games in the garden. People who have volunteered, worked, served on the board, joined an activity or simply spent time at Quercus are warmly invited to take part in the celebrations as well as those who have never visited before. New people to town can join any part of the weekend and get to know Quercus. Visit www.quercusbeechworth.org.au/40years for more information and to buy tickets.