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Community invited to Quercus Beechworth 40-year anniversary celebrations

<p>CELEBRATING: Quercus Beechworth celebrates 40 years early next month. PHOTO: Quercus Beechworth</p>\\n
<p>CELEBRATING: Quercus Beechworth celebrates 40 years early next month. PHOTO: Quercus Beechworth</p>\\n

CELEBRATING: Quercus Beechworth celebrates 40 years early next month. PHOTO: Quercus Beechworth

A community feast, Op Shop ball and a free family day to celebrate 40 years of Quercus
October 22, 2026 • 10:17
Updated, October 22, 2026 • 10:17

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