Graham standing for Greens in Benambra

Advocating for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital, addressing the emergency housing shortage, and promoting renewable energy take-up, are some of the key platform issues for Greens candidate Graham Parton in contesting the seat of Benambra in next month’s state election. The Beechworth resident said he would draw from his experience in an earlier career as one of the senior policy advisers in the New South Wales Premier's Department. “I identified and prioritised industrial relations issues and then environmental ones,” he said. Mr Parton said he would seek expert advice working with teams and professional groups on almost every issue. Among key issues, Mr Parton said as the region is developing, he supported a new hospital in great demand by communities in the local region. “The Greens have led the hospital campaign right from the start,” he said. “The most significant information around the hospital has come from New South Wales Greens MP, Amanda Cohn.” Mr Parton also said he would also seek in helping to improve outcomes in an unmet demand for mental health services. Mr Parton is also concerned with the lack of emergency housing such as for people escaping domestic violence with his aim to increase the shortage as well as for the complex issue on affordable housing. The pothole problem on roads in the North East, although also a concern, was not a priority for the candidate. “The Victorian Government allocated $1.04 billion for road maintenance, repairs, and asset management in the 2026–27 state budget,” he said. “This record investment includes a $560 million boost to the baseline budget, with 70pc directed toward regional Victoria and $36.9 million earmarked for a freeway cleaning and graffiti blitz. “For every dollar spent on a pothole is a dollar not spent on housing people or other priority needs. “I would love to hear of any way to spend those dollars more effectively rather than just ask for more spending.” Mr Parton said solar farms have benefits for the agricultural industry such as sheep farms with increased food and wool production but not for data centres. Renewable energy promotion would also be a key focus using the local community owned social enterprise company Indigo Power as a prime example. “The program to subsidise battery storage and photovoltaics would be continued,” he said. “A completely renewable energy supply would have huge benefits for the climate which helps reducing bushfires and improved farming, ecosystem and health." Mr Parton is a tour guide at the Old Beechworth Gaol, lives with his wife and family and is writing biographies of several locals. He joins a growing field of confirmed candidates for Benambra for next month's election, with Liberal's Steve Martin, Independent Lachie McKeeman and One Nation's Kellie Sheppard expected to feature prominently in the votes