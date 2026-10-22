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Graham standing for Greens in Benambra

<p>ENERGY RESILIENCE: Green\\u2019s candidate for the seat of Benambra Graham Parton chats to Indigo Power managing director Ben McGowan about the community battery installed at the Old Beechworth Gaol earlier this year. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n
<p>ENERGY RESILIENCE: Green\\u2019s candidate for the seat of Benambra Graham Parton chats to Indigo Power managing director Ben McGowan about the community battery installed at the Old Beechworth Gaol earlier this year. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n

ENERGY RESILIENCE: Green’s candidate for the seat of Benambra Graham Parton chats to Indigo Power managing director Ben McGowan about the community battery installed at the Old Beechworth Gaol earlier this year. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley

Renewable energy take-up one of key platforms for Graham Parton in next month’s election
Coral Cooksley
October 22, 2026 • 10:14

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