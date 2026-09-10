Award-winning author returns to local roots

A recent author talk about immigrant experience of post war Italian tobacco workers in Myrtleford and Ovens Valley region captured the interest of a 55-strong audience at Beechworth Library. Melbourne-based author Moreno Giovannoni delivered insights into his novel ‘The Immigrants’ where he portrayed an Italian family building a new life in a new country as well as his inspiration for writing the book. The book won the 2026 Age Book of the Year and also Christina Stead Prize for Fiction at the 2026 NSW Premier's Literary Awards. It is shortlisted for the Prime Minister Literary Awards to be announced this month. Moreno said the book is based on fact, memory, and feelings from a long time ago when he grew up in the North East of Victoria. “It can become fiction after 50 years,” he said. The author said he asked people why immigrants come here, always receiving the four-word answer, "for a better life". Moreno said he wanted to tell both sides of the story, including the failures and the successes. “What happens if immigrants don't find a better life, and there is more than one story with sadness and tragedies," he said. “It’s not about a happy life ever after. “I included life in the tobacco industry and wanted to write from an Italian community point of view with the ‘outsiders’ looking out and seeing other people such as Scottish, English and the Irish.” Moreno said he gives the true story about community hardships as well as drawing on his family experiences to tell the tale. Although not a memoir, Moreno said he used the real names of his mother and father as well as his, but it's about a boy most of the time. Beechworth librarian Julie said she appreciated Moreno’s discussion of the physical demands his father experienced working in tobacco farming, the farming practices of the day, and the heartbreak of homesickness experienced by so many post-war migrants. “The book also provides a glimpse into the distinctive Italian-Australian culture that developed in the Myrtleford region,” she said. “Moreno also spoke about his career as a translator, including his work in coroners’ courts, which provided a fascinating insight into some of the experiences that have shaped his writing. “It was a fascinating discussion that connected with many of our patrons’ own experiences of immigration, particularly those whose Australian journeys began at Bonegilla." Beechworth’s Carmel Ardern connected with the author as they had both attended Myrtleford’s Marian College where Moreno had been two years ahead. Understanding the background of the book, Carmel said many students from the Italian community attended the school. Carmel also said the Moreno’s writing style is descriptive and has a charismatic play on words. “His words paint the picture with a visual essence for the reader, and I love the way he writes,” she said.