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Award-winning author returns to local roots

<p>CONNECTIONS: Beechworth Books\\u2019 Charles Dean (left), local resident Carmel Ardern and author Moreno Giovannoni at the recent talk held by Beechworth Library.</p>\\n
<p>CONNECTIONS: Beechworth Books\\u2019 Charles Dean (left), local resident Carmel Ardern and author Moreno Giovannoni at the recent talk held by Beechworth Library.</p>\\n

CONNECTIONS: Beechworth Books’ Charles Dean (left), local resident Carmel Ardern and author Moreno Giovannoni at the recent talk held by Beechworth Library.

Author Moreno Giovannoni delivers insights into his novel ‘The Immigrants’ at the local library
Coral Cooksley
September 10, 2026 • 02:00

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