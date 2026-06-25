Alastair Jack has loved living in the Beechworth since moving to Australia nine years ago.

Hailing from the Lake District in the UK, the local joined nine other Indigo Shire residents from various countries around the world with different backgrounds to undertake their pledge – a public commitment – to become Australian citizens last Friday.

A special ceremony organised by Indigo Shire Council on behalf of the Australian Government’s Department of Home Affairs took place in the historic Beechworth Town Hall.

“It feels a little surreal to have two nationalities, but I have felt Australian since I arrived,” Alastair said.

“The people are so welcoming, and I have made so many friends.

“I love the Beechworth community, and it immediately felt like home.

“I have loved learning about Australia, particularly its rich and complex history, and it's unique and spectacular nature.”

The new Australian citizen has been teaching for the last 15 years.

Alex taught in the UK city of Manchester, briefly at Wangaratta High School after moving to Beechworth and has been teaching since 2019 at Beechworth Secondary College.

Alex said he met his partner from Beechworth in the UK in 2012.

The couple are now proud parents of two young children.

The special event drew around 80 guests including family and friends to celebrate, with Indigo Shire Mayor Sophie Price as the presiding officer.

A presentation of certificates and gifts followed an opening address by the Mayor, the Minister’s message delivered, and the citizenship ceremony.

Australian citizenship affirmation was then given followed by singing the Australian National Anthem.

Cr Price said pledges by the residents brought with them their unique stories as they chose to make Indigo Shire home and to become part of the community.

"We are proud of the diversity that our newest citizens bring to the shire," she said.

"Their experiences, cultures and perspectives enrich our region and help shape a vibrant, inclusive and connected community."

Australian citizenship represents commitment to Australia and its people, shared values and a common future.

More than six million people have chosen to become Australian citizens since the first citizenship ceremony was held in 1949.