Thought of as a social contract, where ratepayers pay rates in exchange for community services, benefits, and enhancements, the relationship between ratepayers and council contains an implicit agreement wherein both parties have rights, obligations and responsibilities.

Councils annual budget documents a large part of this relationship.

The budget lays down rates and charges to ratepayers and documents services, activities and community projects Council undertakes to provide in exchange.

But something has happened.

We have paid our rates but where are the projects council said it would deliver?

No school crossing upgrade at Barnawartha; no footpath maintenance for main street Rutherglen; no lighting upgrade at the Wahgunyah recreation reserve; no change-room upgrade at Butson Park, Yackandandah; no roof repairs at the Beechworth Early Years Centre…the list goes on.

Indeed, less than 50 per cent of the current year $13.35m capital works budget will be delivered and more than 20 projects have been either abandoned or re-scheduled into next year.

Council has broken the contract.

And what about the more than $5.5m of council funds (our rates), the budget told us council was going to contribute to these and other projects?

Too early perhaps to be calling for the appointment of an administrator but surely, we are entitled to a “please explain” public meeting.

Geoffrey Palmer, Beechworth