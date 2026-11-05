Responding to changing travel habits

The way travellers choose to experience regional Victoria is changing. Guests are looking beyond the traditional weekend getaway, with growing demand for midweek escapes, small-group travel, flexible work, active experiences, dog-friendly stays and easy-to-book itineraries that bring food, wine, fresh air and time together. In Rutherglen, local business is responding to that shift by turning into a more complete country escape. Businesses like the Victoria Hotel have officially joined Ride High Country Preferred, a network of businesses across Victoria’s High Country committed to delivering exceptional experiences for cycling visitors and making it easier to travel with a bike. The accreditation comes with new cyclist-friendly facilities at The Victoria, including secure, weatherproof bike storage, e-bike charging, a bike wash station, floor pump and basic tools. Other Ride High Country Preferred stays in Rutherglen include Harry's on Moodemere and Moodemere Lake House. Guests without their own bikes can also hire e-bikes from Rutherglen E-Bike Hire, with a 50 per cent discount on the second bike. Cycling is just one part of a broader offering designed to make it easy to experience more of Rutherglen from one base, with boutique accommodation, award-winning dining, wineries, golf, local co-working and dog-friendly stays all in the mix. Guests can head out for a morning ride, visit a cellar door, play a round of golf, work remotely for a few hours, gather with friends over a long lunch, or simply settle in for a slower stay. For Victorian owners Kate and Matt Halpin, the evolution is a natural next step for a venue already known as a food-led regional pub. “People want regional getaways that feel easy, but still have depth,” she said. “They want great food, local wine, fresh air, time with friends, somewhere to work if they need to, something active if they want it, and increasingly, they want to bring the dog too. “You can work for the morning, play a round of golf, head out for a ride or visit a cellar door, then come back for dinner and a beautiful night’s rest in the same historic property.”