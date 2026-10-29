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Reflections on Quercus Beechworth as 40 years celebrated next weekend

<p>SPECIAL MEMORIES: Past Quercus Beechworth manager Jude Doughty (left) with a former team member Trish Mom are excited to be taking part in next week\\u2019s 40-year celebration by the neighbourhood house. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n
<p>SPECIAL MEMORIES: Past Quercus Beechworth manager Jude Doughty (left) with a former team member Trish Mom are excited to be taking part in next week\\u2019s 40-year celebration by the neighbourhood house. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n

SPECIAL MEMORIES: Past Quercus Beechworth manager Jude Doughty (left) with a former team member Trish Mom are excited to be taking part in next week’s 40-year celebration by the neighbourhood house. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley

Former Quercus Beechworth team members recall some special memories in lead up to celebrations
Coral Cooksley
October 29, 2026 • 05:00

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