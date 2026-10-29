Reflections on Quercus Beechworth as 40 years celebrated next weekend

Among people with connections to Quercus Beechworth’s story as it celebrates a 40-year milestone next weekend will be a former manager and team member attending the exciting event. Beechworth’s Trish Mom and Jude Doughty have recalled some of their special memories when working at the neighbourhood house. With Quercus for 11 years (until early 2021) Trish first worked in Beechworth Community Support which amalgamated with Quercus and then undertook various roles with the neighbourhood house over that time. “Among the highlights was relocating the op shop from the arcade to the new premises in Camp Street,” Trish said. "The fire at the IGA supermarket had caused a downturn in the business when the op shop was in the arcade. “We then had an op shop fundraising event with a fashion parade and auction in the Oregon Hall. “Starting the community sharing feast and getting it off the ground was another highlight. “It was special and good for people in the community. “Getting Q Pizza off the ground was also a lot of fun." Trish had attended a Social Enterprise 101 course which sparked the idea for the Q Pizza community get-together, which she ran for two years. "Meeting people through the op shop, working with volunteers and helping the community with the welfare side of the operation have a very special place in my heart," she said. "It's so important to have a neighbourhood house especially for those who are vulnerable in the community and need assistance. “It's a place that's safe, non-judgmental, and is a welcoming place to come to. “Quercus has been in my life for 40 years and has been a special place with lots of memories.” Trish said she remembered going to the neighbourhood house as a youngster and taking part in its school holiday programs. Former manager Jude Doughty said she has a decade-long connection with Quercus serving as manager for five years (until early January 2020) followed by the last five years being involved in the repair café. “It was an important time for us then as we felt the neighbourhood house needed re-energising,” she said. Highlights for Jude included the name change to Quercus Beechworth, working with the team to modernise systems and Beechworth Community Support becoming part of Quercus as well as those mentioned by Trish. Jude said connections with other organisations and people in town had been, and remained, important. The former manager also said the op shop shift from the arcade had been a great move becoming a social enterprise and added to the bookshop social enterprise. “Quercus celebrating 40 years says so much about the organisation,” Jude said. “Quercus has had a constant role in the life of the Beechworth community. “It’s a small community run organisation, volunteer focused and the milestone is spectacular for a small town. "It’s a constant and stable point of contact for people and is a gem." Jude said the celebration acknowledges all volunteers who have contributed, staff, other people who have taken part and board members. “Over the years leadership, governance and committee of management have changed and grown as well,” she said. “What I love about Quercus is that it has changed, grown and adapted to our changing community and continues to do so.” The community is invited to celebrate the anniversary from 6 to 8 November with a community feast, op shop ball and a free family day. Visit www.quercusbeechworth.org.au/40years for more information.