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Indigo Interview: A love of creating learning experiences for youth

<p>EDUCATION FOCUS: Stanley\\u2019s Dannielle Bell loves creating and facilitating meaningful learning experiences, and seeing young people creatively inspired.</p>\\n
<p>EDUCATION FOCUS: Stanley\\u2019s Dannielle Bell loves creating and facilitating meaningful learning experiences, and seeing young people creatively inspired.</p>\\n

EDUCATION FOCUS: Stanley’s Dannielle Bell loves creating and facilitating meaningful learning experiences, and seeing young people creatively inspired.

Dannielle Bell enjoys the challenge of university curriculum design from a recent career move
Coral Cooksley
November 5, 2026 • 01:00

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