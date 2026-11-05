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Spooky times in Beechworth

<p>HALLOWEEN FUN: Beechworth\\u2019s six-year old Natalie Horne and friend Teddy Baker had a great time last Friday. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n
<p>HALLOWEEN FUN: Beechworth\\u2019s six-year old Natalie Horne and friend Teddy Baker had a great time last Friday. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n

HALLOWEEN FUN: Beechworth’s six-year old Natalie Horne and friend Teddy Baker had a great time last Friday. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley

Halloween was a lot of fun on Friday for youngsters around Beechworth
November 5, 2026 • 01:00

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