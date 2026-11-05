Spooky times in Beechworth

Halloween was a lot of fun on Friday for Beechworth youngster Teddy Baker with a loot of sweet treats. Teddy was among many kids and those a ‘little older’ who dressed up for the part with many families and young people having a choice of some 30 homes to visit decked out with all things creepy. Some retailers around town joined in too. “I like Halloween because I get lots of lollies, but the best part is being with my friends,” eight-year-old Teddy said. “There was a scary house that almost made me faint with a hanging ghost that was moving around and a skeleton that was that was lit up and then had its head turning all the way around and made a creepy noise.” Beechworth mum Cassie Horne said the kids loved it and taking part makes them happy. “My six-year-old daughter Natalie said it was the best night of her life,” she said. One Halloween host in High Street, Allie Baker said Halloween's is a favourite time. “It's about going for a walk in your community, chatting with neighbours, and having a little bit of something sweet,” she said. “It’s also walking around and getting to know each other and since we've been in Beechworth, it has been one of the best ways for our kids to meet other families. “They also feel safe in their community because they realise that the world is not such a scary place and people are actually quite kind. “I think we're quite lucky and have my oldest son walking around with a couple of friends, and doesn't need me to be with him because that's the kind of town we live in.”