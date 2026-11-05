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Applications open for tertiary scholarships by local bank

<p>ALL SMILES: Community Bank Beechworth and District (Bendigo Bank) manager Shae Elligale (left), with some of last year\\u2019s scholarship recipients for studies starting in 2026, Felix Woodford and Tahji Browne with the bank\\u2019s board chair Ben Merritt. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley </p>\\n
<p>ALL SMILES: Community Bank Beechworth and District (Bendigo Bank) manager Shae Elligale (left), with some of last year\\u2019s scholarship recipients for studies starting in 2026, Felix Woodford and Tahji Browne with the bank\\u2019s board chair Ben Merritt. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley </p>\\n

ALL SMILES: Community Bank Beechworth and District (Bendigo Bank) manager Shae Elligale (left), with some of last year’s scholarship recipients for studies starting in 2026, Felix Woodford and Tahji Browne with the bank’s board chair Ben Merritt. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley

Young locals between ages of 16 to 25 can apply for scholarships to support their studies
Coral Cooksley
November 5, 2026 • 01:00

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