Applications open for tertiary scholarships by local bank

Local students between ages of 16 to 25 have a chance to clinch a scholarship to support their studies next year with funding available for university and TAFE courses. Applications to the Community Bank Beechworth & District Scholarship Program opened at the beginning of this month. The bank offers scholarships of $6000 over two years to study at university and a $2000 scholarship over two years. Scholarship funding can help cover the costs associated with full-time or part-time study, including accommodation, course fees, textbooks, study materials and equipment, tutoring, and education-related travel within Australia. Bank board chair Ben Merrit said investing in local students is an investment in the future of the community. “Through our scholarship program, we’re proud to help ease the financial barriers to further education and give young people greater opportunities to pursue their ambitions and realise their potential,” he said. “Supporting the next generation to achieve their goals is an important part of building a strong and sustainable future for our region." Since launching six years ago, Mr Merrit said the scholarship program has invested more than $106,000 in 20 local students, helping them pursue further education and take the next step towards their future careers. Some of last year’s successful applicants who are now heading towards their goals include Beechworth’s Tahji Browne studying for a medical career at the Australian Catholic University in Melbourne. Another, Felix Woodford, took up a Bachelor of Arts (Music Industry) at RMIT working towards his sound engineering career in media, film and music. Among other students awarded scholarships last year was Poppy Voigt now studying a Bachelor of Human Resource Management (Psychology) and Kai Schlup-Carson studying Bachelor of Psychology (Honours), both at Deakin University. Tyron Hoogenraad is studying a Certificate IV in Photography and Digital Imaging at RMIT this year. Applicants for studies starting in 2027 must be aged between 16 and 25 and live in, or attend school, within the Indigo Shire Council area. Applications should demonstrate strong leadership within and beyond the school community, as well as outline any personal circumstances relevant to the request for financial assistance to support further study. Visit https://communitybankbeechworthdistrict.smartygrants.com.au/2027scholarships for more information and to apply.