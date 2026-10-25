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Helen Haines condition improves to 'serious but stable'

<p>SHARING THEIR LOVE: Tony and Donna Lane (left) were among almost 400 people filling Wangaratta\\'s Riverside Square at Friday evening\\'s candlelight vigil for Helen Haines and her family. PHOTO: Jeff Zeuschner</p>\\n
<p>SHARING THEIR LOVE: Tony and Donna Lane (left) were among almost 400 people filling Wangaratta\\'s Riverside Square at Friday evening\\'s candlelight vigil for Helen Haines and her family. PHOTO: Jeff Zeuschner</p>\\n

SHARING THEIR LOVE: Tony and Donna Lane (left) were among almost 400 people filling Wangaratta's Riverside Square at Friday evening's candlelight vigil for Helen Haines and her family. PHOTO: Jeff Zeuschner

Hundreds gathered in Wangaratta at Friday night candle vigil
Jeff Zeuschner
October 25, 2026 • 12:30
Updated, October 25, 2026 • 12:43

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