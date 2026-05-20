Indigo Shire ratepayers are facing a 2.75 per cent rate hike under council’s newly released draft budget, with the maximum capped increase set to fund a massive $3.2 million blitz on the region's roads.

The Draft Budget 2026/2027, which outlines an $8 million capital works program, was endorsed by council this week and is now open for public feedback.

Mayor Sophie Price said the draft budget reflected clear and consistent feedback from the community, alongside the financial realities facing all councils.

“Our community has told us what matters most, and this budget responds directly to that,” she said.

“Through our engagement earlier this year, we heard a strong call for continued investment in roads, infrastructure maintenance, and essential services - and that’s exactly where this budget is focused.”

Between November 2025 and January 2026, 245 residents provided feedback through council’s engagement platform, helping shape the priorities for the year ahead.

“The message was clear, roads remain the number one infrastructure priority, with three quarters of respondents saying they would allocate additional funding to road improvements,” Cr Price said.

“We also saw strong support for emergency management and maintaining the infrastructure we already have, rather than building new assets.”

The draft budget maintains all current council services and proposes a 2.75pc rate increase in line with the state government cap, alongside a capital works program of approximately $8 million.

Cr Price said the budget had been developed in a challenging financial environment.

“Like other councils across Victoria, we are balancing rising costs, ageing infrastructure and rate capping, which limits our ability to increase revenue,” she said.

“This budget has been carefully prepared to ensure we continue delivering essential services while remaining financially responsible.

“Council will also release a Financial Sustainability Report in the coming months, providing further detail on our long-term financial position and beginning a broader conversation with the community about future priorities.”

Key investments include:

• $3.2 million for road maintenance and upgrades

• $1.6 million for caravan park upgrades as part of adopted masterplans

• $350,000 for drainage renewal and upgrades

• $250,000 for bridge renewal

• $164,000 for footpaths and cycleways (including a new link in Yackandandah, subject to approval of grant funding)

• $350,000 towards the Barkly Park Pavilion upgrade

• $327,000 for lighting upgrades at Chiltern Recreation Reserve

• $60,000 each for the Old Chiltern Library and Rutherglen Maternal Health Centre (subject to approval of grant funding)

• $50,000 to protect the Burke Museum collection

• $50,000 for a Community Infrastructure Needs Assessment

The draft budget is supported by a suite of strategic documents, including the Draft Ten Year Financial Plan and Draft Revenue and Rating Plan, which together outline how council will manage its finances sustainably into the future.

Council has also released its Council Plan 2025-2029 Year Two update, which outlines actions for the coming year.

“Council is making strong progress against our council plan, with nearly 90 per cent of actions on track,” Cr Price said.

“This update ensures we stay focused on delivering what we’ve committed to, while remaining responsive to emerging needs.”

Cr Price encouraged all residents to review the draft documents and provide feedback.

“This is an important opportunity for our community to help shape council’s priorities and ensure we’re investing in the areas that matter most,” she said.

“We value every submission and take all feedback seriously before making our final decisions.”

The Draft Budget 2026/2027 and accompanying documents are now on public exhibition on council’s website.

Community members can provide feedback by emailing info@indigoshire.vic.gov.au.

Submissions close at 5pm on 9 June.

Council will consider all submissions before adopting the final budget.