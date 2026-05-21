A National Trust of Australia (Victoria) member has approached the National Trust to establish a local branch to cover North East Victoria.

Murmungee’s Greg Clydesdale said evidence of member support needs to be provided with a requirement for names of at least 10 people who will agree to be involved in the branch.

The National Trust requires contact details to confirm membership.

Greg said he became interested in the Trust when he observed the Beechworth carriage collection and retained in the town for 60 years.

“The Trust has undertaken a comprehensive restoration program, and this significant feature needs to continue to stay in Beechworth,” he said.

For the progression of a branch to take place, an invitation is being made to National Trust members, those with lapsed memberships and people around the region wishing to join.

Please contact Greg by email at gcent@aapt.net.au or phone 0449 110 212.