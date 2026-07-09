Late last year I read the book 'The Death of Holden' by Royce Kurmelovs (2016).

I was shocked at the revelations made by Melbourne University economist Jeff Borland who stated the then Liberal government introducing Work for the Dole… "have taken a bad program and made it a more important part of the activities that unemployed people are required to do".

Borland stated the government had failed to provide any real training and support consistent with this type of program.

After reading this I decided to email Sussan Ley twice with copies of the book’s pages asking why proper training was never undertaken.

After receiving no response, I sent a hardcopy letter to Angus Taylor – again no response.

I then sent a copy of the letter to Victorian Liberal party headquarters – again no response.

Is it that they are simply too busy to answer these critical questions, or is it just that they don’t want to?

Ian Redfern, Beechworth