RoadSafe North East is encouraging motorists and cyclists to share the region’s roads safely and considerately through a new road safety campaign that builds on its existing Pass Cyclists Safely messaging. With the North East’s scenic country roads attracting both local communities and visitors keen to explore the region by car and bicycle, the campaign reinforces an important message: safe road sharing helps everyone enjoy the journey. Under the theme ‘Share the Road. Share the Experience’, the campaign focuses on the everyday driving behaviours that can make a real difference to cyclist safety, including giving cyclists’ space, waiting for the right moment to overtake, and recognising the hazards that can influence where cyclists ride. Cyclists may need to move away from the edge of the road to avoid potholes, loose gravel, debris, wildlife and other hazards. Giving cyclists room to ride recognises that their road positioning is often a safety decision, not an inconvenience to motorists. The campaign also encourages drivers to be patient rather than attempting to overtake on bends, crests or when oncoming traffic makes passing unsafe. Waiting for a suitable opportunity to pass gives everyone a better chance of reaching their destination safely. Aaron Scales, spokesperson for RoadSafe North East said the campaign was about building understanding and encouraging small changes in behaviour that can have a positive impact on road safety. “Our regional roads are one of the things that make North East Victoria such a wonderful place to live in and visit,” he said. “People come here to enjoy the scenery, whether they’re driving, cycling or exploring the region with family and friends. “Sharing these roads safely means recognising that we all have a responsibility to look out for one another. “Cyclists need space to ride safely, and motorists need to be prepared to slow down, be patient and wait until it’s safe to pass. “A few extra moments of patience can make a real difference. “We want everyone to feel welcome on our roads and to enjoy the experience of travelling through our region.” The campaign’s welcoming, practical messaging is designed to reach both local road users and visitors, reinforcing the idea that safe driving is part of a positive regional experience. By encouraging greater awareness, patience and consideration, RoadSafe North East hopes to build on its previous safe-passing campaign and foster a road-sharing culture that protects cyclists while allowing everyone to enjoy the region’s roads.