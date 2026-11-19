Judging for this year’s Ozpak North East Victorian Wine Challenge (NEVWC) kicked off at the Beechworth Soldiers’ Memorial Hall on Wednesday with winners to be announced on Friday. The NEVWC was created 14 years ago to celebrate and elevate the wines of the North East Victorian Wine Zone bringing together the diverse wine-producing regions of Alpine Valleys, Beechworth, Glenrowan, King Valley and Rutherglen. The challenge showcases the breadth, quality and individuality of one of Australia's most diverse wine-growing areas. The panel of experienced judges from across Australia over three days evaluated entries assessing quality, character and regional expression. The event provides an important benchmark for producers while highlighting the extraordinary diversity of terroirs, climates and wine styles that have made North East Victoria one of Australia's most exciting wine destinations. From the cool-climate vineyards of the Alpine Valleys and Beechworth to the Italian varietal expertise of the King Valley, the rich red wines of Glenrowan and the internationally acclaimed fortified wines of Rutherglen, the challenge brings together the very best of the region under one roof. The North East Victorian Wine Challenge remains a vital showcase for local wine businesses, providing valuable recognition, encouraging excellence and helping strengthen the reputation of the region's wines in domestic and international markets. Following its return in 2023 after a pandemic-era hiatus, the challenge has reaffirmed its role as a key event on the Australian wine show calendar. Chief Judge Steve Flamsteed said the challenge continues to play an important role in recognising the unique strengths of North East Victoria. "The North East Victorian Wine Challenge is much more than a competition,” he said. “It is an opportunity to celebrate one of Australia's most diverse and dynamic wine regions and to recognise the skill, innovation and dedication of the people behind these wines. “Regions in Australia can match the breadth of styles produced across Alpine Valleys, Beechworth, Glenrowan, King Valley and Rutherglen. “The Challenge allows us to assess that diversity while showcasing the exceptional quality being achieved throughout North East Victoria. Results and trophy winners will be announced at a 2pm presentation ceremony on Friday.