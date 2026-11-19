WINNING SMILES: Some of the winemakers with their trophy winning entries at last year’s award presentations Warrabilla’s Amy Sutherland Smith (left), Adrian Rodda, Eminence Wines’ Clare Burder (with two-year-old son Izzie), Indigo Vineyard founder Rob Hawkings, and winemakers Warren Proft from Chrismont Wines, Billy Button’s Jo Marsh and Jeremy Schmölzer from Schmölzer & Brown. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley