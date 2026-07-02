The Kerferd Oration committee has announced that Professor Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO will deliver the 2026 George Kerferd Oration at Beechworth Memorial Hall on Sunday 26 July 2026, commencing at 11.00 am.

Her oration, "Actually this is exactly who we are", will also be livestreamed via https://kerferdoration.org, allowing audiences across Australia and beyond to take part.

For more than two decades, the George Kerferd Oration has brought distinguished Australians to Beechworth to share ideas and experience on issues that shape our nation.

Professor Fraillon is one of Australia's most influential cultural leaders.

Through music, storytelling and education, she has helped Australians better understand our history, recognise the richness of First Nations culture and imagine a more inclusive future.

As a member of the Stolen Generations, she has transformed deeply personal experiences into work that speaks powerfully to audiences in Australia and internationally.

Chair of the Kerferd Oration committee, Ross Kearney, said the committee was honoured Professor Fraillon had accepted the invitation to deliver the 2026 oration.

"We are immensely grateful that Deborah will share her wisdom with our community,” he said.

“Her voice is one of insight, compassion and hope, shaped by lived experience and a lifetime of artistic excellence and public leadership.

"The title of this year's Oration, “Actually this is exactly who we are”, promises an important conversation about Australia—who we are, how we have been shaped, and the future we choose to create together."

The George Kerferd Oration is one of regional Australia's respected public forums, connecting the community with people whose ideas influence Australia's social, cultural and public life.

The oration is now a hybrid event, with audiences participating in the memorial hall and online.

Combined attendance regularly exceeds 300 people, with many more viewing afterwards through the Kerferd Oration website.

The committee warmly invites the community to attend in Beechworth or join the livestream for an engaging and thought-provoking event.

The oration is a free event, but bookings should be made via the website.