One of Rutherglen’s biggest fundraising events on the calendar is set to draw huge crowds on Sunday of the June long weekend.

Rutherglen Rotary Club – project managers for one of Victoria’s longest running and regional markets – the Country Fair, is expecting the event to be another huge success.

Despite inclement weather last year an estimated 8000 to 10,000 visitors rolled up.

Rotary club president Kevin Kelly said around 240 stallholders are expected.

“We’ve stuck to the same planning undertaken in the past for the successful markets,” he said.

Mr Kelly said the fair complemented the Winemakers of Rutherglen’s 'Roam Rutherglen' weekend.

“The Country Fair promotes Rutherglen, is good for local businesses and also adds to Rutherglen reputation as a wine area,” he said.

“It also brings people from near and far and they keep coming back.”

Mr Kelly said around $18k to $20k raised from last year’s fair was distributed into local community projects and also broader Rotary projects.

The president said among many Rotary projects every year included donations to the fire appeal, local schools with bursaries and supporting students to take part in the National Youth Science Forum.

“Organisers are hoping for good weather too,” he said.

The Rutherglen Country Fair with a variety of homemade arts and crafts, clothing, tools, fresh produce and more takes place from 9am to 3.30pm.

Mr Kelly said an earlier fundraiser held this year – the club’s annual 'Vintage Bike Ride' – was the biggest one held with 190 riders since it started three years ago.

A lunch was also included for riders and partners.

With funds raised from entry fees and a raffle where 3000 tickets were sold, the event raised $15,000.

“The event is well supported by the cycling fraternity and we’re very fortunate to have well-known former cycling heroes going back to 30 or 40 years ago taking part,” Mr Kelly said.

The cyclists had competed in national and international events.

The president said funds raised this year’s supports Rotary's domestic violence awareness campaign initiatives ‘Saying NO to Domestic Violence’ and the local Country Fire Authority (CFA).

Winemakers of Rutherglen and Destination Rutherglen also supported the Rotary Club's 'Vintage Bike Ride'.