Prospective students with their families and members of the community had a chance to find out about a local school’s development and programs on Monday.

Beechworth Secondary College held its annual ‘Discovery Night’ with students giving presentations in every subject area offered.

College principal Patricia Broom in an address to visitors, also spoke about the school’s state-of-the art facilities with capital works undertaken over recent years.

The last building in the master plan started in December 2025 is expected to be finished before term four this year.

The $6.4 million stage three project will accommodate a commercial kitchen, four classrooms, a staff office area and a canteen space for food technology, VET cookery and hospitality courses previously held off site.

Funds received in total from the Victorian Government have tallied around $15.8 million.

Ms Broom said she had been excited with the confidence of the school’s professional staff and enthusiastic students talking about their subjects on the night.

“It’s really satisfying to see students talk with passion about what they're learning such as psychology, maths or sharing on computers and demonstrating to potential students,” she said.

This year’s school captains Jade Lawrence and Kalum Porteous with year seven students Lara Bebbington and Max Murphy also addressed the crowd.

“Our students spoke well and it was lovely to hear the year sevens talking about their experiences,” Ms Broom said.

Ms Broom also said visitors on the night – some 200 of them - also included a number of invited community members to see the school’s development.

“It's such an important time and if they have children or not, the community needs to know what we have on offer and understand what an amazing resource we have in both our staff and facilities,” she said.

The principal said the event drew local prospective students with their families as well as those from places such as Yackandandah and Osbornes Flat.

“It was great sharing the time with primary school teachers as well to show them what we do,” she said.

Ms Broom said families and members from the community are welcome to book a tour to see the school program in action.

New enrolment enquiries at all year levels at any time of the year are welcome.

Enquiries and bookings can be made by contacting the school office on (03) 5728 1264 or by email at beechworth.sc@education.vic.gov.au.