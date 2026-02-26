New education journey begins for youngsters

Seven excited youngsters at St Joseph’s Primary School began their primary education journey at the beginning of term 1 this year. School principal Ashley Pasqualotto said the Foundation students have settled in “beautifully”. “It's like they have been been here for ages,” she said. “They're bright, bubbly, eager to learn and always have a smile on their faces. “They're so excited about learning which is fantastic.” The young students also took part in a transition day at the school around mid-December last year. “We will be bringing more opportunities for our youngest students to join us at school prior to starting next year,” Ms Pasqualotto said. The principal also said a number of transition sessions will be organised in term 4 in addition to the statewide transition day in December. “These are the most effective ways to set new students up for a confident start,” she said. The principal said the existing buddy system at the school pairs a new Foundation student with a year 6 buddy to help the transition for the youngsters into primary school life. “Our current year 5 students are already visiting kinder and childcare centres in preparation for this,” she said. “Buddies help Foundation students gain confidence, feel safe, and settle in more quickly while older students develop leadership and a strong sense of responsibility. “Together, they build a positive, caring school culture where every student feels seen and supported." Ms Pasqualotto said families are always welcome to visit the school to see learning in action with every day an open day. “We also welcome families with older students who are curious about St Joseph's to come and have a look as well,” she said. “Enrolments in our Foundation to year 4 classes are still open, and we have a waitlist for our 5/6 cohort.”