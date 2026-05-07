As Mother’s Day approaches on Sunday youngsters around the shire have been busy handcrafting special treasures for their mums, carers and special people in their lives.

Among them are children at Beechworth Community Early Learning Centre (BCELC) and students at St Joseph’s Primary School.

BCELC's Lourdes Lucani said Mother’s Day is an important time for children in showing appreciation for their mum.

Activities included making colourful flowers, bookmarks, and necklaces.

The early learning centre is holding an afternoon tea to celebrate mothers, carers and special people in the children’s lives on Friday, called a ‘very important person’ day.

For eight-year-old Finton Kelly in grade 3/4 at St Joseph’s Primary in Beechworth, Mother’s Day is a wonderful time to remember them.

“Mother's Day is special to me, and because it’s a time to remember our beautiful mums who take care of us and help us learn and grow,” he said.

Eight-year-old Lila Chambeyron said mums are special.

“They do everything for us, take care of us and gave birth to us,” she said.

Students made cards and chocolate balls too.

Classroom 3/4 teacher Trish Shaw said it’s an important time for children to appreciate their mothers and think about why they love them so much and what they do for them.

“It's also important for children who may have lost their mothers to be able to speak in their memory, and keep them alive in their hearts,” she said.