More than half of Montessori School students last Friday opted for a healthy way to head to school by riding, scooting or walking.

Students from kinder through to year 6 took part in the annual ‘National Ride2School Day’ program run by Bicycle Network.

The cohort was among 350,000 students from around the nation taking up active travel helping to build confidence and healthy habits.

Montessori’s Sharelle O'Reilly said the school has participated in the event for more than a decade.

“We were lucky to have some wonderful parent volunteers stationed at different points in the town,” she said.

Ms O’Reilly said the children met at the points to ride to school together with an adult accompanying them.

Students were took part in a healthy breakfast following everyone’s arrival at school.

Ms O'Reilly said the breakfast also encouraged healthy habits by making the event inclusive for everyone.

Ms O'Reilly also said the Ride2School day created positive experiences for children and families while promoting safe, active travel.

“It teaches them road safety skills and helps them feel capable and confident,” she said.

“Older children especially enjoy the independence of getting themselves to school.

“While many of our children ride or walk to school each day, this is a proactive reminder of the joys and benefits of being active on the way to school while also building community connections.

“Physical activity also releases endorphins which helps children feel happier and arrive at school more alert and ready to learn.

“Regular morning movement helps kids reach recommended daily exercise levels leading to better concentration, reduced stress and increased happiness.”