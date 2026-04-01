A Beechworth Secondary College student with a keen interest in politics explored a section of the Australian Constitution as part of a student cohort from around Australia in Canberra last week.

Year 11 student Amy Schilling was one of 25 students from across the state who joined a total of 129 young people from Years 11 and 12 around the country at the 31st National Schools Constitutional Convention (NSCC).

Held at the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House, the topic for this year’s convention was ‘Should Section 53 of the Constitution be amended to prevent the Senate from blocking supply (rejecting money bills)?’

The topic gave students the chance to examine Section 53 and learn about the role of supply bills and their importance in the running of government.

Students learned how the roles of two houses of parliament – the Senate and House of Representatives - provide checks and balances on the government’s executive power.

Amy said the program about Constitutional awareness taught youth about the fundamental rights and responsibilities of being an Australia citizen.

“During the program, we learned about the history of the Australian Constitution, referendums and how Australia would go about changing our Constitution,” she said.

“We learned about its significance and relevance, and how we can apply it to our everyday living and our society.”

The Year 11 student said her interest in politics sparked as she comes from a regional area with little voice.

“It’s being from a demographic that's often overlooked and has fuelled me to want to make a change, and to speak up for my peers and the communities around me.,” she said.

“It's always been something that I've wanted to do, and to advocate for good and for change.”

Amy said skills she gained by taking part can be applied in future events.

“It has also given me the drive to find future events and has encouraged me to pursue some form of career within the area,” she said.

“At the convention I met the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Governor General of Australia, Speaker of the House of Representatives and we met a lot of senators as well.”

The Hon Jason Clare MP, Minister for Education hosted a Prime Minister’s ‘Welcome Reception’ held at Parliament House.

“We also had an official dinner at the National Press Club,” Amy said.

Emeritus Professor Clement Macintyre from the University of South Australia facilitated the convention.

Convention outcomes will be incorporated into a Communiqué presented to Senate president, Sue Lines, for tabling in Parliament and recorded in Hansard.

Beechworth Secondary College principal Patricia Broom said Amy has been passionate about politics as well as community service she has taken part in for years.

“We're a small regional school and Amy was only one of a few rural representatives from Victoria,” Ms Broom said.

“It's exciting and amazing what can be discovered when students go with their interest and take opportunities, and I’m very proud.”

The program is funded by the Australian Government Department of Education (DOE), coordinated by National Curriculum Services (NCS) and supported by the education departments from all states and territories.