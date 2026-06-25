For a local year 5 primary school student, interviewing Wangaratta-based Independent MP for Indi Dr Helen Haines had been educational.

Dr Haines visited Beechworth Montessori School last Friday to take part in a regular flag raising ceremony.

An informative talk to year 6 students about the politician’s career, how parliament works with some history followed.

Montessori’s year 5 student Henry Micallef, with an interest in government and eyes set on a prospective career as a journalist, had a chance to join the year 6 class and quizzed Dr Haines after her talk finished.

In a question about challenges, Dr Haines said she faced many of them in the big Indi electorate of some 29,000 square kilometres stretching across Victoria’s North East from Corryong on the Upper Murray to Kinglake near Melbourne’s outer north-eastern fringe.

She said challenges are sometimes different for people from the south to the north of the electorate.

“I have to understand how they affect people in Indi and whether it will be good, or not good for them,” she said.

“I need to understand a lot of things about the people I represent so it's a really challenging job.”

In a question about visiting schools, Dr Haines said with more than 100 schools in Indi, she visited many of them.

“I love coming to schools and to I understand what young people think about, what ideas they have, and they ask me fantastic questions,” she said.

“I talk to students about civics - what it means to be a member of parliament and how our parliament works.

“I think it's really important that young people understand how our democracy works.

“It’s important that they get involved and understand how government works, and how laws are made, how we solve problems, and how we are good leaders.

“Visiting schools is one of the most important jobs I do, because young people are the future. “

Henry said besides being an educational experience, Dr Haines’ visit was a knowledge gaining one too.

“It's so amazing how we can vote for different people, and how the voting electoral system works,” the aspiring young journalist said.

“I learned how long they spend in parliament and how they have to come up with new laws... it's complicated.”

Dr Haines said it’s important to teach civics to young people.

Montessori principal Jane Carrington said civics meant a lot to the community-minded children.

“Meeting Helen and also seeing the importance of the flags, brings civics to life to students before a trip to Canberra,” she said.

Dr Haines said part of civics education is understanding the symbols and the meaning of flags flown in Australia as well as the protocols.

Montessori raises Australian, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags on school mornings throughout the week.