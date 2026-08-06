After 12 years, more than 140 performers, and countless community memories, Beechworth music champions Lex Fletcher and Rikki Raadsveld are calling time on their beloved Spring Ditch festival.

The couple said with change around the corner, it was time to say goodbye to Spring Ditch and to years of bringing original Australian live music to Beechworth and Stanley.

“From our very first and wet Beechworth Music Festival in 2014, to our little not-for-profit BMF Rock School, the Iso Breaker Series that kept the music alive during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the fabulous Spring Ditch Festival, it's been an unforgettable journey,” the couple said in a statement.

“Those who were there at the first music festival definitely earned their badge of honour.

“Together, we've proudly presented more than 140 bands, solo artists, and an incredible collection of other performers, creating memories with our amazing audiences, volunteers, supporters, sponsors, and friends every step of the way.

“We're so grateful for every artist who shared their talent, every volunteer who gave their time, every supporter who believed in what we were doing, and everyone who turned up year after year to make these events so full of life, laughter, and community.

“Without this wonderful support, the events would never have happened.

“While it's the end of this chapter, we'll always treasure the friendships, music, and memories we've made together.

“Thank you to everyone for being part of the ride, it has meant more to us than words can say.”

With strong support and involvement from local businesses and community groups, the unique Spring Ditch family fun event had delivered widespread benefits from fundraising opportunities to boosting visitation throughout Stanley and the surrounding region.

Between band performances, families enjoyed a range of fun activities inspired by the Stanley New Year’s Sports Day which ran for 145 consecutive years before finishing in 1995.

“The support for young local and regional musicians has been a strong point of everything we have done,” Rikki said.

“The community jumped on board with Spring Ditch and brought connectivity to the village through a wide range of activities driven by the community too.

Fundraising dollars on the day had been split between different volunteer run community groups each year.