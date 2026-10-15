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Local young voice heard in Canberra’s Parliament House

<p>SPEAKING UP: Year 7 student Devi Baulacky\\u2019 had her speech selected as part of the Raise Our Voice program at Parliament House, Canberra. PHOTO: Patricia Broom</p>\\n
<p>SPEAKING UP: Year 7 student Devi Baulacky\\u2019 had her speech selected as part of the Raise Our Voice program at Parliament House, Canberra. PHOTO: Patricia Broom</p>\\n

SPEAKING UP: Year 7 student Devi Baulacky’ had her speech selected as part of the Raise Our Voice program at Parliament House, Canberra. PHOTO: Patricia Broom

Independent Federal MP for Indi Dr Helen Haines read student speech in Canberra this week
Coral Cooksley
October 15, 2026 • 05:00

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