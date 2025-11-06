Beechworth Toy Library and Indigo Shire Council clinched wins in the Keep Australia Beautiful Tidy Towns & Cities Sustainability awards last week with presentations held at a gala event in Melbourne.

Indigo Shire Council took out the Heritage and Culture award for the Beechworth Historic Precinct being added to the National Heritage List.

The listing announced by Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek on 16 August included Beechworth’s historic courthouse, telegraph office, sub-treasury, Chinese protectorate office, gold warden’s office, lockups, police stables, Old Beechworth Gaol, and the town hall.

Excited volunteers were over the moon when Beechworth Toy Library landed as the EPA Waste Prevention and Reduction award winner.

Beechworth Toy Library secretary Anja Skroblin said the group had received a surprise and was honoured with the award.

“It’s recognition of hard work by committee members over the years,” she said.

“Toy libraries are in high demand with their sustainability initiatives and have a big impact on what is no longer going into landfill.

“It’s also a recognition not just for the Beechworth Toy Library but for all toy libraries around the importance of sustainability for borrowing rather than buying.

"Receiving the award showcases what toy libraries are all about."

Dr Skroblin said the toy library, running since around 1996, buys long lasting toys available for families to use.

“We’ve been successful in getting grants and have been able to update and add to our collection," she said.

“Judges were impressed with our party packs for a child and for up to 30 kids at a party.”

Dr Skroblin said families can borrow items including plates, utensils, toys tablecloths, decorations, birthday signage and more, all for free.

“This is another way of preventing waste too,” she said.

For the past 32 years, Beechworth’s Iris Mannik has gone on the hunt for projects to enter each year and draws them together for submissions.

The town’s Anne Wilson joined some years back to help with the pair forever on the lookout.

Thrilled with the Beechworth Toy Library and Indigo Shire Council winning their categories, Ms Mannik said some fantastic projects had been entered from across Victoria.

“It’s also fantastic to catch up with what happens in other communities at the presentation awards evening and meet other volunteers,” she said.

Ms Mannik said entries usually open in May every year with around seven projects already noted.

North East Media’s chief executive Edward Higgins attended the awards presentation, with the Ovens and Murray Advertiser’s feature for 170 years of continuous publication a finalist in the Heritage and Culture category.

“It was great statewide recognition for us being in the awards and get to the stage of being a finalist,” he said.

“I would like to thank all members of our team pulling the feature together.

“I would also like to congratulate Iris for her work in coordinating submissions.

“Thank you to our readers and advertisers for their ongoing support.”

Beechworth Toy Library and Indigo Shire Council had been two of seven finalists in various award categories from Beechworth.