Kids had heaps of fun with a host of activities for ‘trick and treat’ around the shire for Halloween last Friday.

Beechworth Library had a spooky craft and storytime session from 4pm to 5.30pm with some mums and dads dressed up too.

Dad Ryan Soto said it was a great chance to get together with other members of the community to enjoy Halloween.

“I think everyone enjoys celebrating and having a good time,” he said.

Youth and Children’s librarian Kerri Wells said library activities had been a lovely way to connect with the community and provide a safe space to enjoy Halloween.

“It encourages young people to read stories and enjoy our libraries too,” she said.

A map in the Advertiser helped people track 11 scary places to visit in Beechworth.

Among them was a home with a witches den, graveyard, gigantic hairy spider and all things ghoulish filling the front yard.

Deanne Drage (aka Maleficent) has been hosting a Halloween set-up for around five years.

“It's great fun, and I love seeing all the kids come out in their amazing Halloween outfits,” she said.

“It’s a great way to meet community as well.’

At another location with the front yard decked out with all things scary, host Jenny Coup-Clegg said well over 100 young people turned up throughout the night.

“I had 60 lolly bags all made up, and they went quickly,” she said.

“I had to dive inside for more and got down to the candy canes bought for the Christmas."

My son Callum helped me and hand out the lolly bags and everyone had a chat.

“We’ve had a lot of fun,” she said.

Jenny will soon have her annual Christmas wonderland set up for everyone to visit.