A 35-year milestone of Australian Red Cross trauma teddies is being celebrated in Beechworth with a family-friendly teddy bear picnic this month.

Knitted by passionate volunteers, the special teddies have brought solace to thousands of children facing crises around the nation as well as overseas.

The birthday is being marked with celebrations around Australia throughout November with the Australian Red Cross Melbourne office hosting a free fun event at the Beechworth Town Hall Gardens.

The local Red Cross branch is helping on the special day packed with heaps of activities on Saturday, 15 November from 11am to 1pm.

Sausages sizzling on the 'barbie are set to keep picnic vibes buzzing while face-painting will keep the kids entertained as well with a variety of games and activities.

Australian Red Cross community programs to build wellbeing, resilience, and emergency preparedness will be showcased as well.

Beechworth Red Cross Branch chair Julia Smith said teddies will be on display with a chance for children to help stuff some knitted ones too.

Ms Smith said trauma teddies are sent to children in a variety of circumstances.

“They are sent to evacuation centres where people have been forced out of their homes through floods or fire, ambulance stations, hospitals, dentists and many other places both locally and overseas,” she said.

“Qantas is an Australian Red Cross partner, and the teddies go to Ukraine and have been going to Gaza as well.”

Local Red Cross volunteers Marlene Costello and Helen McIntosh said they both loved knitting the trauma teddies for the great cause.

Ms McIntosh has knitted trauma teddies since she joined the local branch of the Australian Red Cross around 30 years ago.

“It's something worthwhile, and I love to be able to help,” she said.

Natalie Motee from the Melbourne office said the Australian Red Cross trauma teddy initiative is a beloved symbol of comfort and care.

“The community spirit to make trauma teddies possible is being celebrated too,” she said.

“The teddy has long stood as a soft, reassuring presence in tough times, knitted with love and handed out by emergency services, volunteers, and health workers.”

The Australian Red Cross invites the community to pack picnic rugs and bring a favourite teddy to be part of a heart-warming celebration to honour comfort, connection and care.

Ms Motee said the event will celebrate 35 years of hugs, hope, and healing powered by people.

The local Australian Red Cross branch is a recipient of an Indigo Shire Council 2025/26 Event Grants program with $3000 for the teddy bear picnic.

The program has awarded $60,000 to support 22 events across the shire.