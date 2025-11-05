A hearty meal of lasagna, green beans and toasted hazelnuts are set to tempt the tastebuds at a reignited community shearing feast to be held at Quercus Beechworth in two weeks’ time.

The feast originally started in August 2014 continued until around six years ago with a further hiatus from COVID-19.

Quercus Beechworth Neighbourhood House manager Paivi Watson said feedback received indicated the community wanted it back.

“It's been in the back of our minds for a while and we have the right team now with volunteers Rick Atkinson and Maria Kraus,” she said.

“They have done an amazing job to start it up again with the planning.

“Creating community connection is the main purpose and the feast is open to everyone.

“We have communal tables to help create connection between people too and our aim is to make it a great social event.

“It a good way to meet people by coming to together over food and the shared space.

“The feast is offered at a very low cost and is accessible for everyone.”

If successful Ms Watson said the feast will continue around every six weeks.

Rick said he loves cooking and preparing meals for people gives him great joy.

“I originally became involved in volunteering because I came to one of the dinners early on,” he said.

“I retired about four and a half years ago and when you retire, you need to have meaning to life."

“I absolutely love cooking and feeding people gives me joy, and practical part is people are getting a meal.

“This is really important to me, and the ethos I take around all things doing with other voluntary work as well.”

The feast is being supported by Quercus Beechworth community partners Beechworth Health Service, Albury-Wodonga Regional Foodshare and Foodbank Victoria.

Bookings are essential for the Friday, 14 November event being held at the Quercus Oregon Hall at 26 – 30 Ford Street from 5pm to 8pm.

Venue capacity is set at a maximum of 60 people.

The cost is $5 per head with BYO drinks. A vegetarian option is also available.

Visit https://events.humanitix.com/community-sharing-feast-quercus for more information and to book.