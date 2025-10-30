Skeletons, witches, ghosts and all things scary will be part of Halloween fun at 11A John Street this Friday afternoon between 4pm and 8pm.

Jenny Coupe-Clegg’s creative hand has whipped up a fabulous showcase for the kids with a dish out of some interesting looking lolly bags.

The spooky showcase will be among a number around Beechworth.

Jenny said she has always decorated the lounge room every year for her son Callum and decided to take it outside this year.

“Some little ones tried to come into the house to see the Halloween decorations last year as I didn’t have many at the front,” she said.

“I'm quite excited about having the youngsters coming along, getting a treat and having a look around.”

Jenny said she would be open at the same time on Saturday (tomorrow) for the ‘Day of the Dead'.

Conditions of entry include not having such things as coughs, colds, COVID symptoms, fever, runny nose, sore throat or gastro symptoms.