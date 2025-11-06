Trips down memory lane set the scene for a final event held two weeks ago by a local creative arts group running for 50 years in Beechworth.

Seven members from the Beechworth Arts Council (BAC) gathered at the Hibernian Hotel over dinner reminiscing the group’s history as they fondly looked back over a stack of memorabilia.

BAC member Matt Kinsey said the BAC had clocked up amazing achievements over its half a century span.

“It has been vibrant and good for the Beechworth arts community,” he said.

With the BAC wind up, president Chris Dormer said people have had great experiences over the years.

“Members have worked on collaborative projects and BAC has had a great sense of community,” she said.

Ms Dormer attributed greater artistic opportunities available such as online exhibitions had contributed to its demise since the Arts Council started with a group of like-minded volunteers.

Among memorabilia brought to the dinner included a bulletin produced by the art council about artistic events such as regional gallery exhibits back then.

“There wasn't much happening in the arts in Beechworth at the time,” the president said.

Ms Dormer said a significant BAC legacy to the town is the Beechworth tapestry in the town hall.

The community project had been auspiced by BAC beginning in 1983 and completed for Australia’s 1988 bicentennial celebrations of European settlement.

“We raised a large amount of money, and it was the first community tapestry woven at the then Tapestry Workshop Victoria now known as Australian Tapestry Workshop,” Ms Dormer said.

"The tapestry was installed in 1988 after the hall renovation in 1984, and the late Australian television journalist Bill Peach as patron of the BAC tapestry project attended the opening and launched the tapestry."

Another stand-out BAC legacy for the town is the photographic project ‘Family Album’ held every decade over the last 50 years, with photographs now held by the Burke Museum.

“It’s a living memory of local people that arose from research for the tapestry when looking at fabulous photographs in the Burke Museum since the 19th century,” the BAC president said.

Among a string of other projects run by BAC over five decades has been regular art exhibitions and having an arts precinct in earlier days at Mayday Hills in an exhibition space at La Trobe University.

“There were workshop spaces for artists in residence as well as those from overseas,” Ms Dormer said.

“Others included music events and starting the first market in Beechworth at the Town Hall Gardens with homemade crafts and home grown produce for 21 years.

“Another included a huge celebration in 2008 to mark one hundred years of women voting in Victoria.

“We also ran a readers, writers and poetry known as WRAP with many workshops and bringing many visitors to town as well as a Film Festival we ran for about seven years at Mayday Hills.”