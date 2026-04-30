By LINCOLN ABLETT

Yackandandah enjoyed another excellent turnout at the ANZAC Day Dawn Service held at Soldier’s Memorial Park, Wellsford and High Streets.

The familiar sound of Amazing Grace on bagpipes filled the early morning air, while the regular formation of horses and riders lined the street.

This year soldiers from the Army School of Health formed the catafalque party for the dawn service.

Adding an authentic feel to the service our local bugler Chris McGlorlick played beautifully.

Guest speaker for the dawn service, Major Matthew Knight from the Joint Logistics Unit Victoria, delivered a touching and personal, speech as he spoke of Yackandandah WWI and WWII veterans, honouring their service and sacrifice.

The Reverend Jane Trigg, Anglican Parish Priest for Yackandandah and Kiewa, delivered a commemorative prayer.

Following the dawn service, the Yackandandah Hotel hosted a hearty gunfire breakfast — bacon and eggs, hot coffee and tea — for a gold coin donation.

The community march, a cherished tradition, then made its way up the street.

For the first time we had four horses and rider’s participating in the march, a wonderful new addition we hope to continue in future ANZAC Days.

The march also featured veterans, local groups, the Wodonga Marching Band, and enthusiastic children.

Locals lined the streets, cheering them on.

At the 10am service at The Soldier’s Memorial Park, local veteran Wal Cameron gave the guest speaker address.

His speech was deeply personal as he recounted experiences with his mates during the Vietnam War and shared a touching story about how he came be involved ANZAC Day services in Yackandandah, having served as Master of Ceremonies for around twenty years.

His words were warmly welcomed by the large crowd.

The Reverend Jane Trigg again delivered a commemorative prayer during the morning service.

During the service, Jack Gregory performed a beautiful rendition of the song True Blue, singing and playing guitar, which was warmly received.

The Yackandandah Primary School Choir sang The Spirit of the ANZACs, followed by the Australian National Anthem.

The community laid wreaths at the memorial, and the Senior Citizens Club provided morning tea afterwards.

The day concluded with a game of Two Up and socialising at the Yackandandah Hotel.