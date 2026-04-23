A Beechworth family-owned vineyard's crew, a freewheeling group of music lovers and an entertaining cohort of drummers took out trophies for entries in this year’s Grand Parade at the Golden Horseshoes Festival (GHF).

The parade held on Saturday of the four-day Easter long weekend drew a total of 40 floats and groups – up by two from last year’s entries.

Sorrenberg, known for its fine wines, clinched the Perpetual Trophy sponsored by Beechworth Bakery for the best float with its decked-out Harry Potter theme.

Winemakers Jan and Barry Morey with their family and friends have taken part in the parade for some 36 years.

Their daughter Kara Cook said her son Ted and his friend from Melbourne came up with the idea 12 months ago as big Harry Potter fans.

Besides her own children and family members on the float, a few other local young Harry Potter fans joined in, as well as friends from Melbourne.

“Being in the parade and all the hard work paid off in winning the trophy,” Kara said.

“The parade is also about being part of the community.

“We’ve always had the tractor, and it used to be my grandpa’s, then mum and dad’s who then drove it with the kids, cousins and friends always involved.”

GHF committee chair Jo Voigt said she loved the creativity used.

“Everyone's a big fan of Harry Potter and I love the tractor used in every parade and they always come up with something amazingly creative,” she said.

Jamswells and the Beechworth Football and Netball Club took out the GHF committee’s Perpetual Trophy for the best parade entry.

Liam Cuffley, part of the Jamswell’s action, said the open mic and jam nights open to anyone has been running for the last four years.

“We managed to get a parade entry together and did it all in a week with the help of the footy club,” he said.

“Getting a trophy in our first year as a parade entrant is pretty exciting.”

Liam said Jamswells is based on an old jam night that used to happen at Tanswells in the 70s called the ‘free and sleazy’.

“We played ‘The Long Way to the Top’ by AC/DC, ‘Valerie’ by Amy Winehouse, and ‘Evie’ by Stevie Wright on the back of the truck in the parade," he said.

“We joined forces for the float with the football and netball club and the kids handed out Easter eggs while we rocked it and called it ‘choc and roll’."

The 'City of Beechworth Drum Band’ received a trophy for the best cultural display.

‘Band’ organiser Kel Clark said mates with their families and kids get together for fun.

David Kidd said he always has fun putting it together with Kel.

“It's been a tradition with Kel as the primary driver and is a bit ‘out there’ each year,” he said.

This year’s entertaining theme was based on the British rock band Queen and Freddie Mercury.