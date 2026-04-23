Eldorado’s much loved Memorial Hall will come alive with music, memories and community spirit on Saturday, 2 May, as locals and visitors gather to celebrate the hall’s 90th birthday.

Standing proudly on Main Street since 1936, the hall was built as a living memorial to those who served and quickly became the social heart of the township.

Now, nine decades on, it remains a place where the community comes together and the upcoming celebrations are set to honour that legacy in style.

Hall committee president John Bell said the anniversary was a milestone well worth celebrating.

“This hall was built by the people who worked on the dredge in the early days, and it was built for dancing,” he said.

“Back then the walls weren’t even lined, but the floor was one of the best dance floors in the district.

“They used to dance here every second Friday night, it really was the hub of the town.”

To mark the occasion, doors will open from 6pm on Saturday night, with hot food available for purchase between 6pm and 8pm.

The popular Sweet Buzz Band will fire up at 7:30pm, bringing their high energy, eight piece sound back to Eldorado after blowing the roof off at last year’s Old School Night Out.

“Sweet Buzz have a really good range of songs,” John said.

“There’ll be lots of dancing, it’s very family friendly great Saturday night out for everyone.”

The event is fully licensed until 11pm, with drinks available at bar prices.

Tickets are on sale now, with early bird tickets available through Humanitix for $15 until early next week.

Tickets will also be available at the door for $25, with both cash and card accepted.

Importantly, the celebration is also a fundraiser, with all proceeds going directly back into local community groups who organised the event.

“Every dollar raised will be shared between the CFA, the Cemetery Trust, the Eldorado Museum, the Eldorado Hall and the Seniors Group,” John said.

“It’s a community fundraiser, what’s raised goes straight back into the community.”

The event has been made possible with the assistance of a grant from the Rural City of Wangaratta, which John said was vital in bringing the celebrations together.

“They really helped us and encouraged us to apply for that grant almost 12 months ago,” he said.

“There’s been a lot of work go into this, and council staff have been very supportive, especially in helping with the grant process.”

While Saturday night will be all about music, food and dancing, celebrations will continue on Sunday with a free community afternoon tea from 1pm to 4pm.

The afternoon will include tea and coffee, historical information about the hall, and the unveiling of a new interpretive board at the front of the building.

A time capsule will also be placed in the hall as part of the anniversary weekend, with plans to open it when the hall turns 100.