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A pedal push for a great cause

<p>PEDALLING AWAY: Beechworth\\u2019s Jack Mannix is clocking up kilometres in a fundraiser \\u2018Ride for the Kids\\u2019 this month for Brainwave Australia </p>\\n
<p>PEDALLING AWAY: Beechworth\\u2019s Jack Mannix is clocking up kilometres in a fundraiser \\u2018Ride for the Kids\\u2019 this month for Brainwave Australia </p>\\n

PEDALLING AWAY: Beechworth’s Jack Mannix is clocking up kilometres in a fundraiser ‘Ride for the Kids’ this month for Brainwave Australia

A local 13-year-old will pedal push over this month to raise funds for Brainwave Australia
Coral Cooksley
October 1, 2026 • 06:00

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