A pedal push for a great cause

A local 13-year-old will pedal over this month in a fundraiser to support children living with brain injuries and illnesses across Australia. Beechworth's Jack Mannix is set to undertake his second ‘Ride for the Kids’ having completed his first one in October last year. Australia’s leading cycling challenge ‘Ride for the Kids’ organised by national charity Brainwave Australia, runs annually in October. With a love of riding his bicycle around town and beyond, Jack said he is doing something he enjoys while helping people. Jack signed up last year after an advertisement on tele caught his eye. The young teenager said while he clocked up around 286 kilometres last year, his aim is to nearly double the number with his sights set on completing 500 kilometres over this month. Jack pedals around town, but sometimes rides longer distances around the region including to Yackandandah. “I sometimes ride to Tarrawingee and to Wangaratta where I visit a friend,” he said. “I ride on rail trails and if it's a new one, my dad will come with me to check it out. “I have a couple of friends who might join me this year too. “My goal last year was to raise $1000 and I raised $3000, but the goal is $1000 again this year.” Brainwave has raised funds for kids with childhood brain conditions and the challenges faced by their families over the past 30 years. Funds cover critical therapy, vital equipment, hospital support, and moments of joy for more than 1800 children supported by Brainwave. Everyone can ride on the road, at the gym, on an indoor trainer, around their neighbourhood, with their workplace, family, school, cycling group or as part of a team. Every kilometre ridden and dollar raised will support the ever-increasing number of families approaching Brainwave Australia for support. Visit www.rideforthekids.org.au/fundraisers/jackmannix/ride-for-the-kids-2026 for more information on the ride, to help Jack with his fundraising efforts and more information on Brainwave Australia. Anyone who would like to take up the challenge can register for free by visiting rideforthekids.org.au.