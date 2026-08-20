Excited Wooragee Fire Brigade volunteers recently took delivery of a brand-new Isuzu Light Tanker.

Delighted brigade captain Jeff Vogt said the acquisition had been in the making over the last four years following an application five years ago.

Mr Vogt said the truck procurement had been funded with a Volunteer Emergency Services Equipment Program (VESEP) grant combined with incredible local community support over that time.

VESEP is an annual grants program by the Victorian Government to provide funding to Victorian emergency services volunteer groups to buy equipment, vehicles and appliances and make minor facility improvements.

Mr Vogt said community support had included fundraising efforts such as sausage sizzles at the Wooragee Easter Market and at other venues as well as donations.

“Community Bank Beechworth & District (Bendigo Bank) has been a big support too,” he said.

Mr Vogt said every donation received helped place the brigade in good position to be equipped and ready.

“The new truck will replace our old tanker 2 that will be sold through a tender process," he said.

“All our vehicles are brigade owned and this acquisition keeps our fleet modern.”

With cutting-edge facilities, the vehicle brings a new era of firefighting capabilities and is equipped with the latest safety features and firefighting equipment.

Captain Vogt said the new Isuzu Light Tanker has a 2000-litre capacity.

Among features is safety is a cab for four firefighters and a protected crew operation system.

He said training for volunteers to become familiar with the vehicle has taken place since the truck came online with sessions held at Beechworth’s Lake Sambell as well.