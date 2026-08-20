Beechworth RSL sub-branch members joined a North East commemoration of the 60-year anniversary of Vietnam Veterans Day at Myrtleford on Tuesday.

Approximately 70 guests from the local community, family, friends and representatives from Beechworth, Bright, Myrtleford and Mount Beauty RSL clubs formed part of the gathering.

The date is a nationally recognised anniversary to honour all Australians who served in the Vietnam War, previously known as Long Tan Day, as it marked 60 years since the Battle of Long Tan; a defining moment in Australia's involvement in the conflict.

During the morning's proceedings, former Myrtleford RSL president Kim Buffett acted as Master of Ceremonies, the guest RSL members and other groups in attendance placed wreaths at the base of the cenotaph in town, and Father Ed Byford gave the opening and closing prayers.

Myrtleford RSL secretary David Byrne said 60 years may be a long time, but never long enough to forget.

"Those who served did what their nation asked of them and yet for many, the welcome home did not properly honour that service," he said.

"Today, we have an opportunity to say again what should always have been said: 'Thank you, we honour your service and we remember'."

The morning's special guest speaker, RSL Victoria's state senior vice president since 2021, Des Callaghan OAM, DJ and JP, said while it is true there are no winners in war, one of the true few positives of such an experience is mateship.

"To all of my fellow Vietnam veterans here today, I acknowledge the way we all lived through what we saw and what we felt," he said.

"We remember the sacrifices of the 60,000 Australian soldiers who also served between 1962 and 1972, and remember the 523-plus men who paid the supreme sacrifice on duty in the Vietnam War and approximately 2400 who were wounded.

"We were called upon by a nation to serve in a conflict which divided opinion back home.

"We upheld our nation's name and demonstrated the Australian character at its finest, enduring fear, monotony and the loss of our mates.

"Our generation vowed the unacceptable treatment we faced would never happen to another generation of service members.

"Through our resilience, we paved the way of the deep respect and support our modern veterans receive today.

"Our legacy also lives on in the life-saving support service we helped shape, ensuring no veteran has to face the battles alone."

Beechworth RSL sub-branch president, John Eldrid, said the idea to rotate hosting Vietnam Veterans' Day among North East chapters was introduced eight years ago.

"It makes it easier for the clubs because the member numbers are reducing," he said.

"Each club would hold their own events on the same day, but this is a more sensible way of doing it.

"These meetings give local veterans a chance to get together again, as many served at the same time, to reminisce and remember their years in Vietnam."

To conclude the gathering, former Mount Beauty RSL president Les Jordan spontaneously invited the 15 Vietnam servicemen present to stand and state their name and where they served, in order for those gathered to show them their support and appreciation.