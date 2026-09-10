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A full-circle story of hope

<p>MAKING A LIFE CHANGING DIFFERENCE: Local foster carers Alex and Amy Scott know firsthand how transformative foster care can be and encourage others to look at doing the same.</p>\\n
<p>MAKING A LIFE CHANGING DIFFERENCE: Local foster carers Alex and Amy Scott know firsthand how transformative foster care can be and encourage others to look at doing the same.</p>\\n

MAKING A LIFE CHANGING DIFFERENCE: Local foster carers Alex and Amy Scott know firsthand how transformative foster care can be and encourage others to look at doing the same.

A former foster child becomes foster carer - Foster Care Week (13-19 September)
September 10, 2026 • 02:00
Updated, September 17, 2026 • 06:07

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