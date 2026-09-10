A full-circle story of hope

For children who have experienced trauma, instability or loss, one caring home can be the turning point that helps them feel safe, supported and cared for. This Foster Care Week (13 to 19 September), Upper Murray Family Care (UMFC) is celebrating the life-changing impact foster and kinship carers have on children and young people across our region, while encouraging more locals to explore the many ways they can make a difference, from longer-term care to occasional weekend respite. Local foster carers Alex and Amy Scott know firsthand how transformative foster care can be. With two children of their own and a foster child currently living in their home, the pair have seen the power of providing a safe, nurturing environment where a child can heal, grow and thrive. For Alex, fostering is deeply personal. Having lived in care as a child himself, he understands the lifelong difference caring adults can make. Reflecting on his own foster parents, he said: "They really gave me the same opportunities and outcomes as if I was their own child." The difference one family made in Alex's life is now being felt by another child. The care Alex received helped shape the trajectory of his life. With the support and encouragement of his foster carers, he went on to build a successful career, including roles in politics, at Parliament House and working alongside senior government leaders, including the Deputy Prime Minister. "I would not have had those opportunities if I hadn't had carers who really loved me and put everything they had into giving me the best shot at life," Alex said. The stability and support he received not only helped shape his future but also enabled him to reconnect with members of his biological family. Today, alongside Amy and their two children, he is paying that care forward by providing a safe, nurturing home where another child can feel a sense of belonging, grow in confidence and become who they are as a person. UMFC CEO Tom Mulvaney said Alex's story, alongside the experiences of more than 100 foster and kinship carer households supporting around 100 children and young people in the North East, demonstrates the extraordinary ripple effect foster care can have across generations. "When I hear stories like Alex's, I'm reminded that foster care is about so much more than providing a place to stay," he said. "It's about believing in a child, championing them and helping them see possibilities they may never have imagined for themselves. "The love, stability and encouragement Alex received as a child helped shape who he is today. "Now Alex, Amy and their children are helping provide that same sense of belonging and opportunity to another young person. "That's incredibly powerful. "Every day, we see children come into care at a time when they need stability, support and someone to believe in them. "The difference is often a caring person or family who helps them feel safe, supported and valued. "If you've ever thought about fostering, I'd encourage you to reach out for a chat. "You don't need all the answers. "We'll walk alongside you every step of the way.” For Amy, the greatest reward has been watching their foster child flourish. "It's been such a privilege watching our foster child grow and change and turn into who he is as a person," she said. "The support we get has been amazing." UMFC executive director of care and legal services Melinda Carlyle said stories like Alex and Amy's highlight the profound impact foster care can have. “Foster carers provide much more than a home," she said. "They provide safety, stability and a sense of belonging. "When children feel safe and supported, we see them grow in confidence, resilience and hope." As demand for foster carers continues, UMFC is seeking people from all walks of life who can provide care in a variety of ways. Ms Carlyle said while longer-term carers are always needed, there is also a growing need for people who can offer occasional weekend and respite care. "Sometimes providing care just one weekend a month can make a huge difference," she said. "Respite carers support children, strengthen foster families and play a vital role in the care community. "Alongside meeting the urgent need for more carers, UMFC is advocating for greater investment in carer retention and stability for children. "Carers are taking on extraordinary responsibilities, and it is important that the support available to them keeps pace with the true cost and complexity of caring. "Our carers are incredibly passionate and committed, but to maintain stable, nurturing homes for children and young people, Victoria must strengthen carer allowances to bring them into line with every other state and territory in Australia, while also improving access to therapeutic brokerage and other support services, particularly in regional communities where the costs and challenges of caring can be even greater. "Carers need the flexibility to balance caring responsibilities with employment and access to support that recognises the increasing complexity of the role. "Investing in carers is ultimately an investment in better outcomes for children and young people." A key focus during Foster Care Week is highlighting the extensive support available to carers throughout their journey. For children who have experienced trauma, instability or loss, one caring home can be the turning point that helps them feel safe, supported and cared for. UMFC currently supports around 100 foster and kinship carer households. Across the last financial year, approximately 232 foster and kinship carers were involved with the program. At present, UMFC foster and kinship carers are providing care and support for around 100 children and young people, although this number changes regularly as placement needs fluctuate. In North East Victoria, UMFC receives requests for care for approximately 30 children and young people each month who require a foster care placement. Listening to what carers told the organisation they needed, UMFC introduced additional monthly training sessions beyond the core foster care program, covering topics such as childhood brain development, trauma and first aid, helping carers build confidence and practical skills. UMFC is also expanding its Carer Networking Hubs across the region, creating valuable opportunities for foster and kinship carers to connect, share experiences and support one another. The expansion has been made possible through grant funding from the Victorian Department of Families, Fairness and Housing. As part of its commitment to support foster carers, UMFC continues to embed the Sanctuary Model, a trauma-informed practice model approach used across services, equipping carers with trauma-informed approaches that help them better understand and respond to the needs of children and young people. Ms Carlyle said through shared language, consistent practices and a focus on safety, this shared approach with carers helps strengthen relationships and create nurturing environments where children can heal, grow and thrive. "You don't need all the answers to become a foster carer," she said. "From the first conversation, we're there with training, guidance and 24/7 support. "Anyone interested can contact us for an obligation-free chat to learn more about the different ways they can help." This Foster Care Week, UMFC is inviting community members to consider the profound difference they could make in a child's life. Whether it's providing longer-term care, emergency care or a weekend of respite, the simple decision to open your door could help a child feel safe, supported to thrive in all aspects of their lives. Because for a child in care, one caring person or family can change everything. To learn more about becoming a foster carer, or to arrange an obligation-free conversation, contact UMFC Care Services on 026055800, email fostercareenquiries@umfc.com.au or visit umfc.com.au.