Beechworth Primary School’s much-loved Op Shop Ball & Trivia Night is set to return on Friday 20 March at the Beechworth Memorial Hall, promising an evening of community spirit, creativity and important fundraising for the school.

Hosted by the Beechworth Parents and Friends Association (PAFA), the event builds on the success of last year’s sold-out inaugural Op Shop Ball.

This year’s theme, Back to the Jungle, invites attendees to embrace op-shop fashion with a playful safari or animal-print twist.

The evening will feature trivia hosted by popular local quizmasters Dane and Cuff, prizes for Best Dressed, a silent auction, and a DJ set from DJane Doe to round out the night.

While the tone is light-hearted, the purpose is significant.

The Op Shop Ball & Trivia Night is one of PAFA’s key annual fundraising events, with proceeds directly supporting resources, experiences and opportunities for students at Beechworth Primary School.

PAFA representatives say the event is designed to be inclusive and welcoming.

“Whether you arrive with a full trivia team or come along on your own, we’ll make sure everyone feels part of the night,” a spokesperson said.

“It’s about bringing our community together while raising funds that make a real difference for our school.”

Tickets are $25 per person and the event is open to over-18s.

Attendees are encouraged to book early to assist organisers with planning.

Doors open at 7:30pm for an 8pm start. Guests are invited to bring their own drinks and table snacks.

Tickets are available via:

https://www.eventbookings.com/b/event/the-beechworth-primary-school-op-shop-ball-trivia-night

For further information, please contact Beechworth Primary School PAFA.