Three Yackandandah SES volunteers joined forces with some members of the Beechworth crew at a recent training session in the lead up to this month’s local branch recruiting campaign.

Family members from the Yackandandah unit – controller Jackie Ashman with her daughter and SES trainer Louise Rietmann and volunteer Eve McKenzie McHarg enjoy helping their community.

Jackie said she became a volunteer 23 years ago when her children became older, and a friend encouraged her to join.

The SES controller said she found the role rewarding with its variety of volunteer operations including search and rescue, as well as helping other SES units.

“Helping the community is a good feeling while the skills we learn are huge in the all-inclusive SES organisation,” she said.

She said volunteers learn how to be team players while friendships are made as well.

In the Yackandandah SES for close to 16 years, mother of four youngsters and an early childhood teacher, Louise, has grown up in the SES.

“When I turned 16, the opportunity to become a junior member arose, and I thought I could follow mum, and then no longer a junior at 18, I decided to stay,” she said.

“I love the friendships and have grown up with all the members who are like family.

“Skills you learn are incredible, and you can take them the into the everyday, even just learning how to cope with different scenarios.

“It's a really good way of setting up for life and you can learn new skills at any age.”

Yackandandah SES volunteer Eve McKenzie McHarg has been in the SES for the last two years.

“I joined because I wanted to give back to my community,” she said.

“I knew being in the SES would expose me to a variety of things that I otherwise would have never been exposed to, and skills I've learned have been amazing.

“We get to help our community, the level of service is really special and I'm proud to be a part of it.”

Eve said SES volunteers are from many different backgrounds.

“I'm a full-time student in my third year of university while Louise works and is a busy mum and Jackie has lots of things going on outside of SES,” she said.

“People can come from all areas of life and can successfully volunteer in the SES and learn new skills.”

Beechworth SES volunteer Chris Novak said he likes to make a difference in helping people.

“I find being an SES volunteer is fulfilling, rewarding and have gained many skills," he said.

“I have an interest in emergency management. like to help the community, be hands on and work as part of a team."

Chris added training programs are given via SES when volunteers sign up as well.

The volunteer said he looked forward to more women joining the Beechworth crew too.

The community is invited to the Beechworth SES Open Day and Info Session on Sunday 29 March from 12.30pm to 3pm at SES premises – 1 Radcliff Road.

“There’s activities for kids and for adults to try out as well,” Chris said.

Email beechworth@ses.vic.gov.au for enquiries about recruitment to the local branch.

People can also go to the Vic SES website to join any unit.