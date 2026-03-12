Local anti-violence and legal services have fully supported proposed changes to abolish good character references as a means of defence for those convicted of violent crimes.

Under the proposed changes announced by the Victorian government in late February, courts will no longer consider evidence of ‘good character’ as a mitigating factor in sentencing.

This already applies in some cases of child sexual abuse – but the change proposes to make it system-wide.

Courts can still consider the other factors they usually would when sentencing, such as the chance of reoffending.

Victorian Attorney-General Sonya Kilkenny said safety comes first, and perpetrators must be held accountable for their crimes without excuses.

“Victim-survivors of crimes are having to sit in court and hear that the person who harmed them is a ‘good person’ – that compounds the trauma, diminishes their experience and can’t continue,” she said.

Wangaratta Centre Against Violence (CAV) family violence and accommodation services manager Lucy Lee welcomed the announcement.

She said the change would be particularly significant for victim-survivors in regional communities like the North East, where social dynamics can make reporting violence more difficult.

“We regularly hear from victim-survivors who fear they will not be believed, or who worry about community backlash for ‘ruining a good bloke’s life’,” she said.

“In regional areas, it can be much harder for victim-survivors to come forward.

“If the person who harmed them is well known, a local footballer, business owner or community leader, there can be enormous pressure not to speak out.

“When everyone knows everyone, the visibility, lack of anonymity and overlapping relationships can create real barriers to reporting violence and seeking support.”

Ms Lee said the change sends a strong message about accountability and helps shift the burden away from victim-survivors.

“For too long, victim-survivors have had to sit in court and hear the person who harmed them described as a ‘good person’,” she said.

“That can compound trauma and diminish the seriousness of the harm that was done.

“It does not matter how many people believe someone is a ‘good bloke’.

"If a person has committed violence or abuse, they must be held accountable for the harm they have caused.”

Ms Lee said the reform helps reinforce that responsibility for harm lies with the person who committed it.

“It is also important to acknowledge that some victim-survivors are themselves criminalised as a result of their experiences of family or sexual violence,” she said.

“For those people, the removal of good character references could have unintended consequences and may contribute to further harm if their circumstances are not properly understood by the courts.

“We welcome reforms that strengthen accountability for people who cause harm, but it is important that the justice system continues to recognise the complex realities faced by victim-survivors.”

Hume Riverina Community Legal Service principal lawyer for family law and family violence practice, Alison Maher, said the legal service also welcomed the changes.

Ms Maher said three quarters of the people who are supported by HRCLS with civil and family law matters are experiencing or at risk of domestic, family and sexual violence.

“For them, and for our community, accountability is essential to ending family and gender based violence,” she said.

“People who use violence should not be able to rely on claims of ‘good character’ to lessen accountability for the harm they have caused.”

Ms Maher said the legal service acknowledged the advocacy of abuse survivors and Your Reference Ain't Relevant founders Harrison James and Jarad Grice, who led the change for similar laws which have been introduced in New South Wales.

“Their experiences and leadership have driven a reform that will make the justice system safer, fairer, and more trauma informed,” she said.

Legislation is expected to be brought before Victorian parliament in the middle of the year.