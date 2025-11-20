Superb competition, community spirit and a major award made a weekend to remember for the state’s biggest riding club last month.

The highlight of the club’s calendar - the annual Dressage Jackpot Weekend held on the 18 and 19 October - drew around 70 riders and numerous spectators from across the region and beyond.

Competitors travelled from as far as Pakenham, Tumbarumba and Narrandera.

Ideal weather and the picturesque setting provided the perfect backdrop for two days of top-class competition, with official judges from Geelong and Lancefield praising the club’s organisation and the high standard of riding.

At the heart of the event’s success is a hardworking group of volunteers who maintain the club grounds at the Yackandandah Sports Park and ensure every competition runs smoothly.

Over the club’s 25-year history, members have fundraised tirelessly to purchase competition-quality jumps, dressage arenas, obstacles and to build and fit out a fully equipped canteen.

An upcoming project will provide a toilet block as an upgrade to portaloos.

The club is grateful to amazing businesses with support including fundraising efforts to enhance facilities as well as contributing to the success of Yackandandah Riding Club competitions.

With the North East’s stunning rural surrounds ideal for horse agistment, the club has grown to become the largest in Victoria, with more than 130 members.

Members hail from Yackandandah, Wooragee and Beechworth.

With community-minded values, the club maintains a policy of not drawing members away from neighbouring smaller clubs but welcomes riders and spectators from across the region to join in for competitions.

In 2023, the club was recognised as Champion Regional Club by the Horse Riders Club Association of Victoria (HRCAV).

HRCAV includes more than 300 clubs across Victoria, NSW and South Australia.

Yackandandah Riding Club this year took out the title of Champion Club for 2024 with a $2000 prize presented at the HRCAV Awards Night being held in Melbourne.