The second round of the Men's Club Championships was played on Sunday in great conditions, especially after the 18mm or so of rain overnight.

We had another great field of 18 players.

The greens were considerably quicker than two weeks ago.

Playing earlier in the morning must have created some sort of an advantage with the top two players in the field out early.

We thought Vaughan Saunders had a great day in the first round when he had 4 under off the stick.

But to prove that was not just a once off he went one better this week shooting 5 under.

Vaughan won the daily event with 63 next off a 0 handicap.

We also played for the Tony Greenhill Memorial trophy, which Vaughan also won.

Thanks to the Greenhill family for their donation of the trophy.

Xavier Palamarczuk (3) was runner up for the day with a nett 64 on a countback from Simon Carracher (22) 64.

Ball winners were Phil Pelgrim (17) 68, Dave Lang (15) 68 and Darren Edwards (1) 68.

Nearest the pins went to Dylan Pool on the 3rd, Vaughan Saunders on the 7th and Peter Smith on the 10th.

The leaders are as follows in each grade.

A Grade: Vaughan Saunders 127 (64,63), Xavier Palamarczuk 136 (69,67), Darren Edwards 142 (73,69).

B Grade: Graeme Cordy 160 (79,81), Jacob Howard 163 (84,79), Jamie Dolny 166 (81,85).

C Grade: Dave Lang 167 (84,83), Phil Pelgrim 171 (86,85), Zane Howard 176 (86,90).

In the nett championships it is a two horse race with Vaughan Saunders (0) leading on 127 and Xavier Palamarczuk (4) sitting two behind on 129.

There are then three others seven further behind on 136.

The final of the George King Memorial Matchplay Championships was played as well, with Andrew Field claiming the title defeating Dylan Pool 2up.

On Thursday night we had another bumper twilight field with 29 players going around the front 9.

The winner with a fantastic 26 points (22+4) was Dusty Romero.

Runner up and taking home the Bridge Road Brewers voucher was Rod Shaw with 23 (20+3).

Ball winners were Miller Romero 22, Brian Pritchard 22, Jacko Wells 21, Josh Carr 21 and Willem Love 21.

The Beechworth Bakery nearest the pin on the 3rd went to Dave Lang and Rod Shaw claimed the nearest the pin on the 7th.

Dave Clark claimed the cash for his nearest chip on the 9th.

The CC’s Quality Meats & Smokehouse voucher was possibly won by Phil Pelgrim but I can't remember for sure.

Last Wednesday the women played off for the 2025 Medal of Medals.

The winner of the day with a fantastic 64 nett was Gail Smith (21).

Gail also won the medal of medals plate.

Runner up in the daily comp was Deb Tully (24) with 67 nett.

Nearest the pins went to Glenda Marshall and Jacqui Cato.

Also apologies must go to Darren Edwards, who last Sunday at the district Championships at Bright made the play off for the Championships.

Unfortunately Darren was beaten in the playoff and came runner up.

The writer apologises for this oversight in last week's report.

This coming Sunday will be the final round of the Beechworth Club Championships for the men.

Arrive 11:30 for 12 noon tee off.

All are welcome to play in the daily event.