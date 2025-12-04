The final round of the Men's Club Championships was played on Sunday in what can only be described as trying conditions.

Wet weather gear on, jumper off, umbrella up, umbrella down, wet weather gear on, umbrella back up.

Seventeen players fronted up, which was great.

Club champion and A grade winner Vaughan Saunders 197 (7 under off the stick). 64,63,70.

We can't remember anyone shooting under par for the three rounds, let along 7 under.

Great golf Vaughan.

A Grade runner up was Darren Edwards 210 (73,69,68).

B grade champion was Graeme Cordy with 237 (79,81,77). Runner up was Jamie Dolny with 247. (82,85,80).

C grade champion was Dave Lang with 249 (84,83,82) and runner up was Phil Pelgrim with 261 (86,85,90).

In the 54 hole handicap it was no surprise with Vaughan Saunders (0) winning with 197 nett. (64,63,70).

Runner up was Dave Lang on 201 (68,67,66).

In the daily event, it was great to see junior Alistair Merritt join in, we hope you had a good time and come again.

The daily winner was Darren Edwards (2) 66 nett on a countback from Rod Shaw (21) 66.

Ball winners were Graeme Cordy (10) 67 and Jamie Dolny (13) 67.

Nearest the pins went to Andrew Field on the 7th, Dave Lang on the 10th and Jacko Wells on the 17th.

Last Thursday we had a smaller crowd of 20 players for twilight on the back nine.

Miller Romero was the winner with a great 23 points (21+2).

Runner up, who took home the Bridge Road Brewers voucher was Dan Balzer 23 (19+4).

Ball winners were Dave Lang 22 and Dusty Romero 22.

The Beechworth Bakery nearest the pin on the 10th went to Ben Ryder and the Alpine Indigo Accounting half dozen on the 17th went to Dan Balzer.

Dave Clark took home the cash for the nearest chip on the 14th and also the CC’s Quality Meats & Smokehouse voucher in the raffle.

Twilight golf continues on a Thursday night, 4:30-5pm hit off.

All welcome, no handicap required.

Sunday golf will be a Stableford event this week after a few weeks of Stroke.

Arrive 11:30am for 12 hit off.