The Beechworth Croquet Club is celebrating significant improvements to its facilities thanks to the generous support of the Bendigo Community Bank’s Beechworth branch and the Indigo Shire Council.

Two major upgrades have recently been completed: improved lighting for the club’s playing area and the Beechworth Senior Citizens Club under-veranda, and the much-needed replacement of the ageing lawn watering system.

The new sprinkler system will help prevent costly leaks and ensure more efficient use of precious water resources.

Meanwhile, replacing the court lighting with modern, energy-efficient fittings will reduce both energy consumption and maintenance costs.

Croquet is a growing sport in Beechworth, and both courts needed to be maintained in top condition to support increased participation.

A recent Community Bank grant has funded upgraded lighting on the club’s lawn playing surface, as well as new under-veranda lighting at the Senior Citizens Club, which shares the site.

These improvements enable players to enjoy more time on the court, including into the evening, with the popular summer twilight competition already underway.

The new under-veranda lighting has also enhanced safety, functionality, and comfort for members and visitors, providing better visibility and more secure access to the area after dark.

Support from the Indigo Shire Council has enabled the timely replacement and improvement of the club’s lawn sprinkler system.

This critical upgrade will help maintain the club’s first-class playing surfaces - recognised as among the best in the North East - while improving member safety, operational efficiency, and overall user experience.

The Beechworth Croquet Club extends its sincere thanks to the Bendigo Community Bank and the Indigo Shire Council for their ongoing commitment to supporting local community groups and activities.